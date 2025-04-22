Rougemont 5 drilling confirms continuity of gas-bearing coal seams at Rolleston West



Brisbane, April 22, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited ( ASX:GAS ) ( STGSF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the successful drilling, wireline logging and casing of the Rougemont-5 vertical well at its Rolleston West Project (ATP 2062) in Queensland's Southern Bowen Basin. Rougemont-5 is located approximately three kilometres south of the recently drilled Rougemont 6 vertical well, and four kilometres south-east of the existing Rougemont 2/3 dual lateral well system, which was producing gas in late 2024.



HIGHLIGHTS:



- Rougemont-5 well successfully drilled to a total depth of 579 metres as part of the Rolleston West maiden 2P reserve program



- Coal seams intersected from ~419 metres, with 7.8 metres of net coal logged within the Bandanna Formation



- Elevated gas shows recorded during drilling, consistent with Rougemont 6, reinforcing gas potential



- Rougemont-5 and 6 wells on track for completion by mid-May 2025, with flow testing to assess permeability and gas deliverability



The well intersected 7.8 metres of net coal in the Bandanna Formation, between depths of 419 and 520 metres. Elevated gas shows during drilling further support the commercial gas potential of the formation.



All previously encountered coal seams from the Rougemont well series were present, confirming lateral continuity of coal seams in a large area bounded by Rougemont-6 in the north, Rougemont-1 to the south and Rougemont-2/3 to the west. Rougemont-5 and 6 will be completed and flow tested to confirm reservoir permeability.



State Gas Managing Director, Doug McAlpine, said: "Drilling results from Rougemont-5 continue to demonstrate strong coal and gas consistency across the Rolleston West Project area. With drilling now complete, our focus shifts to flow testing both wells, which will provide key data to underpin a maiden 2P reserve. These results strengthen our confidence in the scale and potential of Rolleston West as a new east coast gas supply source."





About State Gas Limited





State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) (OTCMKTS:STGSF) is a Queensland-based gas exploration and development company with highly prospective gas exploration assets located in the southern Bowen Basin. State Gas Limited's mission is to support east coast energy markets through the efficient identification and development of new high quality gas assets.

It will do this by applying an agile, sustainable but low-cost development approach and opportunistically expanding its portfolio in areas that are well located to gas pipeline infrastructure.

State Gas is 100%-owner of the contiguous Reid's Dome (PL-231) and Rolleston-West (ATP 2062) gas projects, both of which contain CSG and conventional gas. The Projects, together some 1,595km2 , are located south of Rolleston, approximately 50 and 30 kilometres respectively from the Queensland Gas Pipeline and interconnected east coast gas network. State Gas intends to accelerate commercialisation of these assets through the application of an innovative virtual pipeline ("VP") solution which will see the Company transport compressed gas by truck to existing pipeline infrastructure or to an end user.

State Gas also holds a 35% interest in ATP 2068 and ATP 2069 in joint venture with Santos QNT Pty Ltd (65%). These two new areas lie adjacent to or in the near vicinity of State Gas and Santos' existing interests in the region, providing for the potential of an alignment in ownership interests across the region over time and enabling synergies in operations and development.

State Gas is also participating in a carbon capture and sequestration initiative with minerals explorer Rockminsolutions Pty Ltd in respect of EPM 27596 which is located on the western border of ATP 2062. This project is investigating the potential of the unique basalts located in the Buckland Basaltic Sequence (located in EPM 27596) to provide a variety of in-situ and ex-situ carbon capture applications.

