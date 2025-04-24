

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, April 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics is pleased to provide the following update on its business activities for the three months to 31 March 2025 and subsequent to the period end.



- Launched PromarkerD predictive test for diabetic kidney disease in Australia: Test launched on World Kidney Day to Australian healthcare professionals and paving the way for global commercialisation



- PromarkerD outperforms conventional tests: Landmark results published in international peer reviewed journal, Diagnostics, demonstrate PromarkerD significantly outperforms standard of care tests in identifying the risk of diabetes-related chronic kidney disease (DKD)



- Opened CLIA certified USA Reference Laboratory in California: Launched new laboratory and secured a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment ("CLIA") certificate of registration, enabling Proteomics International to offer clinical laboratory services within the United States



- Australian patent granted for OxiDx technology: Proteomics International's subsidiary OxiDx Pty Ltd granted a new Australian patent for its platform technology to measure oxidative stress



Financial and Corporate Highlights



- Appointment of Tim Luscombe as Company Secretary



- Proteomics International receives strong support for $4.5m placement



