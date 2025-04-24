  Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Quarterly Activities Report
Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, April 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (googlechartASX:PIQ) (googlechartPIQLF:OTCMKTS), a pioneer in precision diagnostics is pleased to provide the following update on its business activities for the three months to 31 March 2025 and subsequent to the period end.

- Launched PromarkerD predictive test for diabetic kidney disease in Australia: Test launched on World Kidney Day to Australian healthcare professionals and paving the way for global commercialisation

- PromarkerD outperforms conventional tests: Landmark results published in international peer reviewed journal, Diagnostics, demonstrate PromarkerD significantly outperforms standard of care tests in identifying the risk of diabetes-related chronic kidney disease (DKD)

- Opened CLIA certified USA Reference Laboratory in California: Launched new laboratory and secured a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment ("CLIA") certificate of registration, enabling Proteomics International to offer clinical laboratory services within the United States

- Australian patent granted for OxiDx technology: Proteomics International's subsidiary OxiDx Pty Ltd granted a new Australian patent for its platform technology to measure oxidative stress

Financial and Corporate Highlights

- Appointment of Tim Luscombe as Company Secretary

- Proteomics International receives strong support for $4.5m placement

About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd

Proteomics International Laboratories LtdProteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

Contact
Dr Richard Lipscombe
Managing Director
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd
T: +61 8 9389 1992
E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.com

Dirk van Dissel
Investor Relations and Corporate Advisor
Candour Advisory
T: +61 408 326 367
E: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au

Matthew Wright
Media and Public Relations
NWR Communications
T: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au



