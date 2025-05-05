

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Perth, May 5, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - On 22 April 2025, Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ) announced that it will be conducting a placement of 10,810,811 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.37 per Share to sophisticated, institutional and professional investors, raising approximately $4 million (Placement). The Placement will include one (1) free attaching option, exercisable at $0.50 per option on or before 31 May 2026, (Option) for every two Shares applied for and issued under the Placement.



The Shares and Options to be issued under the Placement will be issued utilising the Company's placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1.



The Company will additionally be seeking shareholder approval for directors and key management personnel to invest in the Company on the same terms as the unrelated placement participants (Director Participation). If such shareholder approval is obtained, the Company will raise a further aggregate of $500,000.



The Company is pleased to offer its shareholders the opportunity to participate in the Company's Share Purchase Plan (Plan) as announced by the Company to the ASX on 22 April 2025.



Under the Plan, Eligible Shareholders will have the opportunity to purchase up to $30,000 worth of Shares at the same issue price as the Placement ($0.37 per Share), irrespective of the size of their shareholding in the Company, without incurring brokerage or transaction costs.



The offer under the Plan (Offer) is intending to raise a maximum of $1,000,000 on the terms and conditions contained in this document (Terms and Conditions). The Company may elect to accept oversubscriptions or alternatively close the Offer early and/or scale back applications at its absolute discretion.



Shareholders eligible to participate in the Plan



Participation under the Plan is optional and is available exclusively to shareholders of the Company who are registered as holders of Shares as at 5:00pm (AWST) on 17 April 2025 (Record Date) and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders).



Share Purchase Plan



The Plan entitles Eligible Shareholders, irrespective of the size of their shareholding in the Company, to purchase up to $30,000 worth of Shares at an issue price of $0.37 per Share (Price) being the same issue price as the Shares offered to sophisticated and professional investors under the Placement. The Price represents a discount of 18.5% of the volume weighted average market price for the Shares over the last five trading days on which sales in the Shares were recorded prior to the date the Plan was announced on 22 April 2025, being $0.45.



