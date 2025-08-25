

Merger Completion, Placement and Consolidation Update

Brisbane, Aug 25, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) advises that further to the Company's announcement of 12 August 2025, the stockholders of Piedmont Lithium Inc. have approved the proposed Merger with the Company.



Merger Update



As previously announced, the Piedmont Special Meeting was adjourned from Monday, 11 August 2025 to Friday, 22 August 2025 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) (Second Adjourned Special Meeting) to provide Piedmont's stockholders with additional time to vote their shares and achieve the required stockholders' quorum and Merger approval.



At the Second Adjourned Special Meeting, Piedmont achieved the required stockholders' quorum (being at least a majority of the voting power of shares of common stock present or represented at the Piedmont Special Meeting and entitled to vote on the proposal) and Piedmont stockholders voted overwhelmingly in support of the Merger (with approximately 97% of the votes cast being in favour of the Merger).



As such, Completion of the Merger is now scheduled to take place on 30 August 2025 and the date for the issue of the Conditional Placement Shares to Resource Capital Fund VIII L.P. (RCF) is scheduled for 4 September 2025 in line with the revised timetable set out below*.



On 4 September 2025, and subject to RCF subscribing for the Conditional Placement Shares, Sayona also intends to issue the Tranche 1 Options as previously announced on 12 August 2025.



Mr Lucas Dow, MD and CEO, said: "Today marks a defining milestone in our journey. The overwhelming shareholder support for our merger with Piedmont Lithium reflects a shared vision to create a leading, globally significant lithium company. Together, we are unlocking tremendous growth potential, strengthening our position in the global battery materials supply chain, and building long-term value for all stakeholders. I am excited for the opportunities ahead as we move forward as one team."



To view the Merger and Conditional Placement Timetable Update, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1U5V69PM





About Sayona Mining Limited





Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and the Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.

Sayona is exploring for Hemi style gold targets in the world class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation.

Related Companies