

NAL Resources and Reserves Increases

Brisbane, Aug 27, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) announced today results from the updated JORC Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Estimates at its North American Lithium (NAL) operation and Authier project (Sayona 75%; Piedmont Lithium 25%), demonstrating the potential of these highly strategic assets.



Highlights



- Total Mineral Resource estimate at NAL increased to 95.0Mt at 1.15% Li2O with additional drilling from 2024.



- This is an increase in NAL Mineral Resources of 8% compared to the previous estimate released on 27 August 2024 which includes the update of the spodumene price and other economic assumptions (see Figure 1*).



- Total Ore Reserves at NAL increased to 48.6Mt at 1.11% Li2O with the inclusion of drilling from 2023 and 2024.



- This is an increase in Ore Reserves at NAL of 124% compared to the previous estimate released on 31 March 2023.



- The NAL estimate is based on a new geological model, the latest economic parameters and an updated mine plan.



- Total Ore Reserves at Authier decreased by 6% to 10.5Mt at 1.00% Li2O due to increase in cut-off grade to 0.60% Li2O.



- There is no change to the Mineral Resource estimate at Authier.



- Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves reported are in compliance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition).



Mineral Resource Estimate and Ore Reserves Estimate Details



Sayona has increased its Canadian lithium resource base with this updated JORC Mineral Resource estimate for its North American Lithium (NAL) operation and Authier project. Results from the updated MRE reinforce the projects' potential for an extended mine life and/or increased production rate.



Sayona now has a total estimated JORC Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 95 million tonnes at 1.15% Li2O at a cut-off grade of 0.60% Li2O for open pit and 0.70% Li2O for underground at NAL. This is an increase of 8% from the previous MRE (August 2024) of 87.9 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.13% Li2O.



Approximately 80% of the total NAL tonnage is in the higher confidence Indicated category. There are no measured resources at NAL. The mineral resources are constrained within a resource level conceptual pit shell for open pit and stope optimiser shapes for the underground.



Sayona's Managing Director and CEO, Lucas Dow commented, "This outstanding increase in Reserves and Resources highlights the world-class nature of NAL and its importance to Sayona's growth story. More than doubling our NAL Reserves provides a robust foundation for a long mine life and the flexibility to consider expanded production.



"As the largest operating spodumene mine in Canada and North America, NAL is uniquely positioned to supply the region's fast-growing battery and EV markets. This is a tremendous outcome that reflects the quality of the orebody, the success of recent drilling, and the strength of our technical team.



"With this update, NAL is cemented as a flagship operation capable of delivering sustained value to our shareholders, our partners, and the global clean energy supply chain."



The NAL Ore Reserves have been estimated with an effective date of 30 June 2025. A total of 48.6Mt of Proven and Probable Ore Reserves are estimated at an average grade of 1.11% Li2O, which is comprised of 0.3Mt of Proven Ore Reserves at an average grade of 1.01% Li2O and 48.2Mt of Probable Ore Reserves at an average grade of 1.11% Li2O.



The updated NAL Ore Reserves represent a 124% increase since the previous declaration on 31 March 2023.



The updated NAL mine plan targets additional economic ore at depth and to the north of current mining operations.



The Authier Ore Reserves have been estimated with an effective date of 30 June 2025. A total of 10.5Mt of Proven and Probable Ore Reserves are estimated at an average grade of 1.00% Li2O, which is comprised of 5.7Mt of Proven Ore Reserves at an average grade of 0.97% Li2O and 4.9Mt of Probable Ore Reserves at an average grade of 1.03% Li2O.



The updated Authier Ore Reserves represent a 6% decrease since the previous declaration on 27 March 2023, due to an increase in cut-off grade from 0.55% Li2O to 0.60% Li2O and updated mine plan. The increase in cutoff grade and new mine plan at Authier has resulted in an increase in average grade from 0.96% Li2O to 1.00% Li2O.



