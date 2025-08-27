  Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Preliminary Final Report
Preliminary Final Report

Perth, Aug 27, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (googlechartASX:PIQ) (googlechartPIQLF:OTCMKTS) announces the Preliminary Final Report and Annual Report.

The Company also advises that the 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on 21 November 2025. The deadline to receive director nominations is 2 October 2025.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/26D0ZK3V

*To view the Preliminary Final Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0CIR8FG0


About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd

Proteomics International Laboratories LtdProteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

Contact
Dr Richard Lipscombe
Managing Director
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd
T: +61 8 9389 1992
E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.com

Dirk van Dissel
Investor Relations and Corporate Advisor
Candour Advisory
T: +61 408 326 367
E: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au

Matthew Wright
Media and Public Relations
NWR Communications
T: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

Proteomics International (Europe)
Plesmanweg 9, 7602 PD Almelo
The Netherlands
T: +31 85 40 11 173
E: Europe@PromarkerD.eu



Related Industry Topics:

