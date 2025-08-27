

Preliminary Final Report

Perth, Aug 27, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ) announces the Preliminary Final Report and Annual Report.



The Company also advises that the 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on 21 November 2025. The deadline to receive director nominations is 2 October 2025.



*To view the Annual Report, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/26D0ZK3V



*To view the Preliminary Final Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0CIR8FG0





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

Related Companies