

Board and Management Transition

Perth, Sep 9, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics and precision medicine, today announces a planned Board and Management transition.



In close consultation with the Board, Managing Director, Dr Richard Lipscombe, has advised of his intention to retire in February 2026. The timing will coincide with his 25th anniversary as Founder and Managing Director of Proteomics International.



Chairman Dr James Williams said: "On behalf of the Board, we thank Richard for his outstanding contribution as Founder and Managing Director over the past 25 years. Under his leadership, Proteomics International has grown into a global leader in precision diagnostics and precision medicine. We also recognise the importance of planned succession on the journey ahead. This transition provides an opportunity to further strengthen the Company's leadership in support of the commercialisation of our world-class technology."



To support the transition, the Board has appointed a specialist biotechnology executive search firm to recruit a new CEO with global experience in diagnostics, medical technology and digital health commercialisation. Dr Lipscombe will continue as Managing Director until his successor is appointed, and the transition is complete.



Dr Richard Lipscombe, said "I am deeply proud of all we have accomplished since founding Proteomics International back in 2001. When we started this extraordinary journey precision medicine was a concept, and now our world-leading innovations are helping to make it a reality. It has been an honour to lead this organisation through a period of technological breakthroughs and commercial progress to the cusp of rollingout multiple tests on two continents. My thanks go the exceptional Board, Management and Operational team here at Proteomics International for their dedication, perseverance and support. Equally, I look forward to supporting the next chapter in the Company's commercialisation strategy and ensuring a smooth transition for the incoming new CEO."





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

