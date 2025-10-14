  Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Biotech#Health & Pharm General
Appointment of Director
Appointment of Director

Perth, Oct 14, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (googlechartASX:PIQ) (googlechartPIQLF:OTCMKTS), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Vicki Robinson to its Board as an independent non-executive director, effective 14 October 2025.
Ms Robinson brings over 20 years' experience in senior executive, legal, transactional, and commercial management roles at Wesfarmers Limited, where she served on the Wesfarmers Leadership Team and as Company Secretary for Wesfarmers Limited and several subsidiaries from March 2020 to October 2023. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia and has extensive non-executive director experience across diverse industries.

Her current directorships include the Perron Group Limited, RACWA Holdings Pty Ltd, RAC Finance Limited, Perron Institute of Neurological and Translational Science Limited, and St Ives Group Pty Ltd. Ms Robinson is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Proteomics International Chairman, Dr James Williams, commented, "I am delighted to welcome Vicki to the board of Proteomics International. Having had the privilege of working with Vicki previously, I am confident she will contribute complementary strategic and decision-making skills, coupled with her outstanding governance expertise, to support the commercial roll-out of our products."

Ms Robinson said, "I am excited to join the Proteomics International Board at a pivotal moment for the company as it implements the commercial roll-out of its lead products and undertakes a critical management transition. The Proteomics team have built remarkable diagnostic solutions with the potential to transform management of chronic conditions such as diabetic kidney disease (PromarkerD), endometriosis (PromarkerEndo), and esophageal cancer (PromarkerEso). I look forward to supporting the company in realising the full potential of these innovative tests."


About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd

Proteomics International Laboratories LtdProteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Dr Richard Lipscombe
Managing Director
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd
T: +61 8 9389 1992
E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.com

Dirk van Dissel
Investor Relations and Corporate Advisor
Candour Advisory
T: +61 408 326 367
E: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au

Matthew Wright
Media and Public Relations
NWR Communications
T: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

Proteomics International (Europe)
Plesmanweg 9, 7602 PD Almelo
The Netherlands
T: +31 85 40 11 173
E: Europe@PromarkerD.eu



Link: Appointment of Director

Related Companies
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ja en de fr 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Biotech#Health & Pharm General

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) Managing Director Dr. Richard Lipscombe is Interviewed about the ProMarker Suite of Diagnostic Tests
  • VIDEO: Proteomics International Laboratories Limited (ASX:PIQ) MD Dr. Richard Lipscombe Talks about the PromarkerD Test and Agreement with Sonic Healthcare

    • Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd


    Read More About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd