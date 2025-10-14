

Appointment of Director

Perth, Oct 14, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Vicki Robinson to its Board as an independent non-executive director, effective 14 October 2025.

Ms Robinson brings over 20 years' experience in senior executive, legal, transactional, and commercial management roles at Wesfarmers Limited, where she served on the Wesfarmers Leadership Team and as Company Secretary for Wesfarmers Limited and several subsidiaries from March 2020 to October 2023. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia and has extensive non-executive director experience across diverse industries.



Her current directorships include the Perron Group Limited, RACWA Holdings Pty Ltd, RAC Finance Limited, Perron Institute of Neurological and Translational Science Limited, and St Ives Group Pty Ltd. Ms Robinson is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.



Proteomics International Chairman, Dr James Williams, commented, "I am delighted to welcome Vicki to the board of Proteomics International. Having had the privilege of working with Vicki previously, I am confident she will contribute complementary strategic and decision-making skills, coupled with her outstanding governance expertise, to support the commercial roll-out of our products."



Ms Robinson said, "I am excited to join the Proteomics International Board at a pivotal moment for the company as it implements the commercial roll-out of its lead products and undertakes a critical management transition. The Proteomics team have built remarkable diagnostic solutions with the potential to transform management of chronic conditions such as diabetic kidney disease (PromarkerD), endometriosis (PromarkerEndo), and esophageal cancer (PromarkerEso). I look forward to supporting the company in realising the full potential of these innovative tests."





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

Related Companies