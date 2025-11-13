World Blockchain Corp. (formerly "Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp.")

Vancouver, Nov 13, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - World Blockchain Corp. ( CNSX:CK ) is pleased to announce that its stock ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will change from "CK" to "WBG", effective at the market open on Tuesday November 18, 2025.



As a result of this change, "WBG" will now be the ticker symbol for the Company's common shares listed on the CSE. This update reflects improved and consistent brand alignment between the Company and its publicly traded equity.



No action is required by WBG's shareholders in connection with the ticker symbol change. The CUSIP number for WBG's common shares remains unchanged, and no steps need to be taken with respect to previously issued share certificates, as these are not affected by the symbol change.



The Company will continue evolving strategic direction and global focus within the blockchain sector.



About World Blockchain Corp.





World Blockchain Corp. (CNSX:CK) is currently in early stage of development for the application of blockchain technology under two divisions: (1) the Fintech division and (2) the Blockchain Lab division. For the Fintech division, the Company engages in developing and commercialization of trading platform technology for selected blockchain based digital assets and utility tokens. Under the Blockchain Lab division, the Company is planning to develop blockchain technology enterprise solutions and to provide related services for various industry sectors, which could be customized to the needs of the clients or designed as turn-key solutions.

