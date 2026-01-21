Second RC Drilling Rig Commences Operations at Evanston and Yerilgee



Perth, Jan 21, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited ( ASX:CTN ) advised that a second reverse circulation ("RC") drilling rig has now commenced operations as part of its Phase 1 drilling program across the Evanston and Yerilgee Gold Projects in the Central Yilgarn region of Western Australia.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Second reverse circulation ("RC") drilling rig has commenced operations at the Evanston and Yerilgee Projects as part of Catalina's ~20,000m drilling program



- Additional rig enables accelerated drilling across multiple priority targets in parallel



- Assay results from ongoing drilling programs remain pending and will be integrated with geological modelling to guide follow-up drilling



Catalina Executive Director, Ross Cotton, commented:



"The commencement of a second RC rig materially increases our ability to progress priority targets across Evanston and Yerilgee in parallel. This additional capacity allows us to advance drilling efficiently while ensuring assay results are rapidly incorporated into geological models to inform follow-up drilling decisions."



The drilling is part of the Company's Phase 1 exploration program, targeting a series of structurally and geochemically defined prospects across the Evanston and Yerilgee corridors (Figures 1 and 2*).



Phase 1 comprises approximately 8,000 metres of planned reverse circulation ("RC") and aircore ("AC") drilling across a number of priority targets, including Leghorn, Viper South and T1B at Evanston, and T8, Chicken Little and Snowflake at Yerilgee.



The additional rig provides increased drilling capacity and allows Catalina to progress multiple priority targets concurrently across both project areas. This acceleration reflects the number and quality of targets identified through recent geological interpretation, in-field observations and target definition work.



Drilling continues across priority targets at Evanston and Yerilgee, with samples collected on a continuous metre-by-metre basis and submitted for laboratory analysis on a rolling basis. Assay results are pending and once received, will be integrated with geological modelling to support target refinement and guide subsequent drilling programs.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Q8C618VT





About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.

