

Phase 1 Drilling Re-Commenced at Evanston and Yerilgee

Perth, Jan 9, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited ( ASX:CTN ) advised that reverse circulation ("RC") drilling has re-commenced at the Evanston Gold Project, located within the Central Yilgarn region of Western Australia.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Phase 1 drilling of Catalina's ~20,000 metre program has re-commenced at the Evanston Gold Project within the Central Yilgarn region



- Second RC drilling rig to be mobilised to accelerate progress drilling across multiple priority targets



- Assay results pending; to be integrated with geological modelling to guide subsequent drilling programs



Catalina Executive Director, Ross Cotton, commented:



"Restarting drilling at Evanston and scheduled deployment of a second rig reflects the growing scale of opportunity we are seeing across the project area. With multiple priority targets now defined, we can advance drilling more rapidly and test several targets in parallel. Assay results will drive rapid follow-up drilling across the most prospective areas at Evanston and Yerilgee as the Company advances toward the next phase of exploration across these two projects".



The current program forms part of the Company's Phase 1 drilling campaign and is focused on testing priority structural and geochemical targets along the Evanston and Yerilgee corridors (figures 1 and 2*). The Phase 1 program comprises approximately 8,000 metres of combined RC and aircore ("AC") drilling planned across priority targets at Evanston (Leghorn, Viper South and T1B) and Yerilgee (T8, Chicken Little and Snowflake).



The mobilisation of a second RC drilling rig will be undertaken to accelerate drilling across multiple priority targets identified through in-field geological observations and target definition work.



All drill samples are being collected on a continuous metre-by-metre basis and dispatched for laboratory analysis on a rolling basis. Assay results are pending and once received, will be integrated with geological modelling to guide subsequent drilling programs and further target refinement.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OCDR9HPT





About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.

Related Companies