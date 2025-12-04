

Exploration Update - RC Drilling at Evanston Gold Project

Perth, Dec 4, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited ( ASX:CTN ) provided the following update on RC drilling underway at the Evanston Project, located within the Yerilgee greenstone belt of the Central Yilgarn (figure 1*).



HIGHLIGHTS



- Phase 1 drilling is advancing across the Evanston corridor, designed to test highpriority structures and refine the geological model in a zone known for significant historical results, including:



o 48m @ 0.67g/t Au from 27m including 21m @ 1.13g/t Au from 54m and 3m @ 2.2 8g/t Au from 63m



o 7 m @ 0.79 % Cu and 535 ppb Au in massive sulphide from the same zone



o 18m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 16m, including 4m @ 3.8 g/t Au



o 15m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 12m, including 3m @ 6.7 g/t Au from 12m



o 33m @ 0.3 g/t Au from surface, including 3m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 27m



- Continuous sampling undertaken from surface to end-of-hole



- First batch of samples have been delivered to ALS Kalgoorlie for PhotonAssay



- At the conclusion of this stage of the Evanston Project drilling campaign, resources will be relocated to the Yerilgee project to target additional gold-in-soil anomalies and BIF-hosted mineralisation which has produced previous results including:



o 17m @ 4.1 g/t Au and 28.0 g/t Ag from 53m, including 4m @ 14.9 g/t Au and 72.2 g/t Ag from 54m



Catalina Executive Director Ross Cotton commented:



"We're pleased to have drilling underway at Evanston as we advance a disciplined, data-driven exploration program across one of the key gold corridors in our portfolio. Evanston has seen limited systematic drilling, and this first phase represents the earliest genuine test of the structural and lithological targets highlighted by our recent work.



This program is designed to materially sharpen our geological model while generating results capable of demonstrating the scale and potential of the Evanston trend. It forms a core part of Catalina's broader strategy-focusing capital where technically led exploration offers the clearest pathway to value creation for shareholders."



Evanston Phase 1 Drilling Underway



Phase 1 drilling is well underway targeting zones within the Leghorn, Viper South and T1B prospects (figure 3*) of the Company's 100% Evanston Project.



The Evanston Project is situated within an underexplored portion of the world-renowned Yilgarn Craton, approximately 190 km from Kalgoorlie, and represents a rare exploration opportunity across multiple greenstone belts with demonstrated prospectivity for gold, lithium, and Cu-Zn-Ag massive sulphides (figure 4*). The broader exploration potential is significant, with these lithologies transected by northnorthwest-trending structural corridors that have historically focused deformation and fluid flow, supporting gold deposition elsewhere in the region.



Historic exploration included soil geochemistry, airborne magnetics, limited ground-based geophysics and shallow reconnaissance drilling, identifying multiple priority areas but leaving large sections of the trend untested by systematic modern drilling.



Phase 1 drilling by Catalina is designed to test several of these structural and lithological positions (figures 4, 6 and 7*), including:



- interpreted shear zones and deformation corridors;



- contacts between ultramafic, mafic and intrusive units; and



- areas coincident with historical geochemical anomalism and magnetic features.



Sampling and PhotonAssay



All drillholes are being sampled on a continuous basis from surface to end-of-hole. Samples from the initial drillholes have been dispatched to ALS Kalgoorlie for PhotonAssay analysis.



PhotonAssay has been selected for this program as it provides large-sample analysis with minimal preparation and reliable turnaround times, supporting timely assessment of early-stage drilling results.



Further sample batches will be dispatched on a rolling basis as drilling continues.



Next Steps



At the conclusion of this stage of the Evanston Project drilling campaign resources will be relocated to the Yerilgee Project (figure 7*) where a combination of RC and AC drilling will be conducted across the Chicken Little, Snowflake, T8 and Auger 2 prospects (figures 8 and 9*).



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z5AP2LS9





About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.

Related Companies