Perth, Nov 25, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited ( ASX:CTN ) advised that preparatory activities for the upcoming Phase 1 drilling program at the Evanston and Yerilgee gold projects are progressing in accordance with the operational schedule. Site establishment, early works and contractor mobilisation processes have advanced to a stage where drilling is scheduled to commence 1 December 2025.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Phase 1 drilling program to commence 1 December 2025, comprising ~7,500m of Reverse-Circulation (RC) drilling and Aircore (AC) drilling across priority targets at Evanston (Leghorn, Viper South, T1B) and Yerilgee (T8, Chicken Little, Snowflake)



- Heritage assessments completed, with the Phase 1 drill plan prepared in full compliance with survey outcomes and applicable regulatory requirements



- Site establishment completed, including deployment of operational infrastructure to support field, technical and oversight personnel



- Earthworks and access preparation advancing, with priority drill locations prepared in accordance with environmental and heritage constraints



- McKay Drilling formally contracted to deliver the phase 1 program



- Driller mobilisation processes underway, with drilling to commence 1 December 2025



Operational Update



Catalina has completed site establishment activities required to support the Phase 1 program, including operational facilities and deployment of field support resources. Earthworks and access preparation are nearing completion across the initial suite of priority drill locations, ensuring the program can commence without delay.



Heritage assessments covering all proposed drill sites have been completed, and the Phase 1 drill plan has been designed to remain fully compliant with the outcomes of the heritage survey and all applicable regulatory requirements.



The Company has executed a drilling services agreement with McKay Drilling, a leading Australian drilling contractor. Mobilisation activities are now underway, with drilling to begin 1 December 2025 in accordance with the planned sequence and operational schedule.



Phase 1 comprises approximately 7,500 metres of reverse-circulation (RC) and aircore (AC) drilling designed to test priority structural corridors, coherent surface geochemical anomalies, and extensions to previously identified mineralised zones across the Evanston and Yerilgee project areas. The program targets highly prospective gold-bearing structures where earlier drilling has confirmed the presence of near-surface mineralisation.



Evanston



- 48m @ 0.67g/t au from 27m including 21m @ 1.13g/t au from 54m and 3m @ 2.28g/t au from 63m



- 15m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 12m (incl. 3 m @ 6.7 g/t Au)



Yerilgee



- 17m @ 4.1 g/t Au and 28.0 g/t Ag from 53m, including 4m @ 14.9 g/t Au and 72.2 g/t Ag from 54m



- 27 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 6 m, including 2 m @ 2.2 g/t Au, and 1 m @ 9.0 g/t



- 24 m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 0 m, including 9 m @ 3.3 g/t Au from 12m



- 16 m @ 1.9 g/t Au from surface (incl. 4 m @ 8.5 g/t Au)



Phase 1 Target Areas and Planned Drill Positions



The planned Phase 1 drillhole locations are presented in Figures 1 - 8*. The program has been designed to evaluate key structural positions, confirm geochemical targets, and test the lateral and vertical continuity of mineralisation identified from previous drilling across both the Evanston and Yerilgee project areas.



Next Steps



- Completion of earthworks and final access preparation



- Mobilisation of McKay Drilling to site



- Commencement of the Phase 1 drilling program next week



- Progressive dispatch of samples to the laboratory



- Reporting of assay results as they become available



Executive Director Ross Cotton commented:



"Phase 1 builds on a strong body of results that have already demonstrated the prospectivity of the Central Yilgarn. We are now moving into the highest-priority structural and geochemical targets defined to date, and the alignment of datasets gives us confidence in the potential for meaningful advancement. This is an important stage for Catalina as we look to convert early success into a clearer view of the system's scale and continuity."



*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0BMJR3B0





