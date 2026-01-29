

Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Jan 29, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Ltd ( ASX:FEG ) ( FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) reported a high-intensity quarter of exploration activity across its mineral portfolio. Extensive drilling, surface sampling, structural targeting and mapping have delivered new discoveries and expanded zones of gold mineralisation at the Idenburg Project for the quarter ending 31 December 2025.



HIGHLIGHTS REPORTED DURING THE QUARTER:



Higher Grades and Zone Extensions at the Sua Prospect



- 10 holes for a total of 1,836m were drilled during the Quarter. The holes were planned to test depth and lateral extensions of gold mineralized zones intersected in historical drillholes. The results confirmed zone continuity to depth and the presence of high-grade gold associated with rare coarse visible gold. The results indicate the potential to significantly expand the current resource estimate at Sua. Refer to Company ASX announcements of 24 November, 2025 and 15 December, 2025.



Significant intercepts included:



- 24.08 g/t Au over 5.3m (20m to 25.3m) in KSD023 including

- 131 g/t Au over 0.8m (24.5m to 25.3m) and

- 180 g/t Au over 0.4m (24.9m to 25.3m)

- 8.59 g/t Au over 35.5m (23.5m to 59m) in KSD024 including;

- 252.5 g/t Au over 0.8m (24.5m to 25.3m)

- 18 g/t Au over 3m (46m to 49m) in KSD024

- 3.16 g/t Au over 2m (68m to 70m) in KSD025

- 8.42 g/t Au over 7.7m (106.3m to 114m) in KSD025 including

- 34.65 g/t Au over 0.7m (106.3m to 107m) in KSD025

- 8.82 g/t Au over 4.5m (120m to 124,5m) in KSD026 including

- 51 g/t Au over 0.5m (122.5m to 123m)

- 26.43 g/t Au over 0.5m (125m to 125.5m) in KSD026



The high-grade gold zones remain open down-dip and along strike to the northeast. Mineralisation at Sua is hosted within a series of stacked milky-quartz +/- sulphide veins in which more than 30 individual gold-bearing quartz veins have been identified.



The Sua vein system occurs within the 5km long Sua-Afley shear zone and infers significant potential for additional high-grade discoveries. A review and discussion of historical exploration and assessment of resource potential can be found in the Company's ASX announcement of 21 August, 2024.



Drilling Program at North Bermol has Discovered Extensive Near Surface Gold Mineralisation



- To the end of the Quarter at total of 18 holes for about 960m were drilled. The holes tested a low angle thrust fault/shear plane that shows intense ductile deformation with associated quartz veins and pyrite mineralisation. Assays received suggest that high grades of gold mineralisation correlate with greater abundance of pyrite. Both quartz veins and pyrite reflect intense deformation. Refer to Company ASX announcement of 28 October, 2025.



- Based on the drill results the North Bermol shear zone is a broad, near surface, shallow dipping (15deg) plane that strikes and dips to the northeast. The thrust plane has been intersected to a depth of about 43m and has an apparent true thickness of 0.5-8meters. 3Dmodeling of current drill results suggest that the shear plane is at least of 300m across (to NW) and has a strike length of about 350m (to NE). The thrust plane remains open in both directions.



Significant intercepts included:



- BND003: 2.6m at 3.9 g/t Au from 11.3m, including 0.5m at 15 g/t Au from 12.4m.

- BND004: 5m at 4.9g/t Au from 23.5m, including 1.6m at 12.8 g/t Au from 24.8m

- BND005: 2.8m at 8.4 g/t Au from 32m, including 1.6m at 12.3 g/t Au from 33.2m

- BND011: 2.7m at 3.19 g/t Au from 24.6 m, including 0.5m at 5.7g/t Au from 25,6 m.

- BND012: 2.35 m at 2.8 g/t Au from 27.6 m, including 0.9m at 6.3 g/t Au from 28.3 m.



Managing Director &CEO Shane Menere said:



"This has been one of the most productive and strategically important quarters for Far East Gold since our inception.



Our team has worked relentlessly across multiple fronts advancing mapping, sampling, permitting, and drilling programs, to unlock the significant potential within our Indonesian gold portfolio.



At Idenburg, we have been deeply engaged in drilling across three key prospect areas, with work confirming the scale and continuity of gold-bearing structures at Bermol and exciting new high-grade results emerging from North Bermol. Preparations are also well advanced to commence drilling at the Kwaplu high-grade zone, while assays remain pending from the known high-grade Sua prospect, both of which have the potential to deliver further material growth for the Company.



The granting of the 9,000-hectare PIPPIB reclassification was another major milestone, providing regulatory certainty and allowing usto accelerate exploration and development activities across our broader Idenburg tenure.



In parallel, we are advancing toward drilling commencement at Mount Clark West in Queensland and finalising preparations for near-term drilling at the Trenggalek Copper-Gold Project in East Java.



We continue to engage with several Indonesian and multinational groups who have expressed strong interest in partnering with Far East Gold as we move toward the next phase of growth. These discussions underscore the quality of our assets and the credibility of the exploration foundation we've built.



With multiple drill programs now active or imminent, and a steady stream of assay results expected over the coming months, we are entering a period of consistent newsflow and value creation. The groundwork has been laid - and we are now delivering tangible results for our shareholders as we advance toward a new era of discovery and development."



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/NS6ZVETC





About Far East Gold Ltd





Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia, including one with a JORC estimate of 996,000 ounces of gold and 190 million pounds of copper.

Related Companies