BPH INVESTEE PATAGONIA GENETICS ACQUIRES 18.4% CBD 'CARMAGNOLA' HEMP PHENOTYPE



Patagonia Genetics Update

Perth, Dec 11, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to announce its investee Patagonia Genetics has recently acquired the exclusive rights to a newly discovered high CBD phenotype of the 'Carmagnola' Italian Hemp strain.PATAGONIA GENETICS ACQUIRES RARE 18.4% CBD 'CARMAGNOLA' ITALIAN HEMP PHENOTYPEPatagonia Genetics (Patagonia) is pleased to advise that it has acquired the rights to a recently discovered and rare phenotype of the EU Certified Hemp cultivar 'Carmagnola'.CARMAGNOLA HEMP STRAINCarmagnola is a historical Industrial hemp strain derived from Italy that has been cultivated for more than 15 years. The hemp seeds are dioecious meaning that both male and female plants can be grown. The strain is mainly grown for fibre production as well as for Cannabidiol (CBD) oil extraction and resin.The Carmagnola cultivar has a historically low Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) reading (below 0.5%). At the same time, the hemp strain contains a high CBD content of 7-9%, which makes it ideal for CBD resin and oil extraction. This hemp strain is also capable of producing high quality medical CBD flower.18.4% CBD, 0.11% THC HEMP PHENOTYPE DISCOVERYAfter cultivating, testing and phenotype searching literally thousands of Carmagola plants, the breeder was able to identify a particular phenotype that would be considered a unique find as it carries exceptionally high levels of CBD compared to traditional Carmagnola (and most other cultivars) whilst maintaining THC levels well below 0.3%.The particular phenotype of Carmagnola that the breeder has discovered carries a cannabinoid profile of 18.4% CBD and 0.11% THC. This new phenotype discovery was tested by the 'Centro Tecnologico Nacional Agroalimentario Extremadura (CTAEX) and a Certificate of Analysis (COA) produced.To view the full release, please visit:About BPH Energy Limited

