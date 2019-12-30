

Operational Update Reids Dome Project

Brisbane, Jan 8, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited ( ASX:GAS ) refers to its announcements on 16 and 30 December 2019 in relation to recent activities at the Reid's Dome Gas Project (PL 231).The Company advises that it has commenced workover activities to complete the Serocold-1 well (drilling during December 2019) for production testing. The production test will be commenced following installation of surface facilities, expected to be at the end of next week.In addition, the Company has taken the Christmas break opportunity to quality control and cross-verify the Nyanda-4 flow rates employing a Critical Flow Prover as well as further investigation of back pressure. We expect to have the results of this process early next week.The Company will release flow testing results from both the Nyanda-4 and Serocold-1 wells as appropriate.To view figures, please visit:About State Gas Limited

