

Controlled Placement Agreement and Cleansing Statement

Perth, Feb 27, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX: ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Controlled Placement Agreement (CPA) with Acuity Capital. The CPA provides Altech with up to $10 million of standby equity capital for the period to 31 January 2023.Important features of the CPA include:- There are no requirements upon Altech to utilise the CPA.- If Altech chooses to utilise the CPA, it retains full control of all aspects of the placement process, having sole discretion as to if and when the CPA is utilised, the quantum of shares issued, the minimum issue price of shares ("floor price") and the timing of any issue.- Altech retains full flexibility to use all other methods or arrangements to raise capital whist the CPA is in place.- Altech may terminate the CPA at any time, without cost or penalty.As collateral for the CPA, Altech has agreed to place 40 million fully paid ordinary shares from its LR 7.1 capacity with Acuity Capital for nil consideration (Collateral Shares). When the CPA expires, or if it is cancelled by Altech, the Collateral Shares may be bought back by Altech for nil consideration (subject to shareholder approval).Notice under Section 708A of the Corporations Act 2001 CthThe Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, that the 40,000,000 Collateral Shares issued for nil consideration were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2, in reliance on Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act. The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:a) The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act; andb) Section 674 of the Corporations Act.There is no excluded information as at the date of this notice, to be disclosed for the purposes of Sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act.About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (HPA) (Al2O3).

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire.

Global HPA demand is approximately 25,315tpa (2016) and demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% (2016-2024), primarily driven by the growth in worldwide adoption of LEDs. As an energy efficient, longer lasting and lower operating cost form of lighting, LED lighting is replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs.