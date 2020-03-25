

HPA Test Work Program with Fraunhofer Institute

Perth, Mar 25, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to provide an update on its recently announced European based initiatives, including high purity alumina (HPA) research activities by the internationally renowned Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft research organisation (refer ASX Announcement 27 February 2020).Altech recently commissioned the Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems (IKTS) of Dresden, Germany to undertake various HPA battery product applications test work. The institute specialises in lithium-ion battery research, but more specifically battery separator technology. Altech's commissioned work is focussed on assessing the contamination that impurities from lower quality alumina (sub-4N) have on battery electrolyte, a cause for lithium-ion battery thermal runaway, efficiency and life cycle reduction.As an independent German based institute, the results of the HPA test work by IKTS will be highly regarded by German and other European industry value chain participants in the lithium-ion battery and electric mobility sectors. The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is the largest organisation for applied research in Europe and conducts research under contract for industry. A total of 72 institutes and research facilities work together under the umbrella of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, which has an annual operating budget of ~EUR2.6 billion.Results from the commissioned works which have been recently completed, and a detailed report, are expected shorty.About Altech Chemicals Ltd

