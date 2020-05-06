WWW:www.abnnewswire.net Company Overview
High Grade Gold Mineralisation
High Grade Gold Mineralisation
Sydney, May 6, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) is pleased to announce that reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Boyds Dam Prospect at Four Eagles Gold Project has produced further excellent gold results with one hole (FERC284) intersecting three gold zones between 70 metres and the end of the hole at 168 metres depth.


About ABN Newswire

ABN NewswireABN Newswire is a leading communications technology company, and electronically publishes and distributes corporate and financial video, news and information from publicly listed companies directly to investors and financial media outlets worldwide in multiple languages through a professional database network and financial news distribution platform.

Access ABN Newswire on Bloomberg: {ABZN -go-}
Access ABN Newswire on Thomson-Reuters Eikon: {ABNNEW}

       



Related Companies

Catalyst Metals Ltd      
ABN Newswire              

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

MetalsCommunications GeneralFinancial GeneralMaterials GeneralMiningGold

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

Solar System at Diggers and Dealers 2017Announces Enhanced Investor Communications PlatformLaunches Bring your own iPhone for CompaniesThe Mercenary Geologist Speaks with ABN Newswire

Research Report

Download Presentation

ABN Newswire


Read More

Catalyst Metals Ltd


Read More

Social Media