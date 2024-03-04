  ABN Newswire Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Australian Gold Conference Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
ABN Newswire Partners with the Australian Gold Conference 2024

Sydney, Mar 4, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - ABN Newswire and the 2024 Australian Gold Conference have partnered to ensure rapid and sophisticated breaking news distribution.

"The Australian Gold Conference is an important gathering of the national and international precious metals sector that can only benefit from our world leading news aggregation for breaking news," said Tim McKinnon, ABN Newswire CEO. "Top tier financial news sites, equity websites, search engines and of course social media are all crucial in the information mix."
The 2024 conference will shortly announce the program for Australia's leading gathering for investors as well as bullion dealers, refiners, suppliers, marketers, gold explorers and producers at Crown Towers, Sydney from Monday 26 to Wednesday 28 August.

"How we communicate is as important as what we communicate," Kerry Stevenson, Australian Gold Conference Founder and CEO said. "For more than a decade we have recognised ABN Newswire as the digital disruptor in investor communications, we are delighted to join forces to ensure efficient communications to our global audience".

ABN Newswire's north American and Asian regional offices support constant technology upgrades as digital technology evolves.

"We like to think we are the gold standard for distribution," McKinnon says. "The message is important and we back gold's growth in every market, especially Australia."


About ABN Newswire

ABN NewswireABN Newswire is a leading communications technology company, and electronically publishes and distributes corporate and financial video, news and information from publicly listed companies directly to investors and financial media outlets worldwide in multiple languages through a professional database network and financial news distribution platform.

About The Australian Gold Conference

The Australian Gold ConferenceThe Australian Gold Conference 2024 is the ONLY event in Australia that brings together all aspects of the precious metals sector and gives people the chance to fully understand the place that precious metals should take in portfolios. The dates for 2024 are Monday 26th August to Wednesday 28th August

The Australian Gold Conference 2024 is a 2 1/2 day fully immersive experience where you will hear from internationally renowned keynote speakers, ASX listed companies and panel discussions on what the experts are doing right now. Governments around the world are printing paper money at a furious pace and we want you to be ahead of the game.

Contact
Tim McKinnon
CEO
ABN NEWSWIRE
tim@abnnewswire.com
+612-8205-7353
www.abnnewswire.com

Kerry Stevenson
Founder & CEO
GOLD EVENTS
kerry@goldevents.com.au
+61 407 202 758
www.goldevents.com.au


Events & Exhibitions

The Australian Gold Conference @ The Australian Gold Conference 2024

Venue: Crown Barangaroo
Date: Monday, August 26, 2024
The Australian Gold Conference 2024 is the ONLY event in Australia that brings together all aspects of the precious metals sector and gives people the chance to fully understand the place that precious metals should take in portfolios. The dates for 2024 are Monday 26th August to Wednesday 28th August The Australian Gold Conference 2024 is a 2 1/2 day fully immersive experience where you will hear from internationally renowned keynote speakers, ASX listed companies and panel discussions on wh...

