

Interview with Managing Director Iggy Tan

Perth, July 23, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to advise that further to its recent announcement of the execution of an option agreement to purchase a 10-hectare industrial site in Saxony, Germany an interview with managing director Iggy Tan, by Andrew Scott of Proactive Investors is now available to view on Company's web site: www.altechchemicals.com.Also, earlier July 2020 the Company announced the completion of Stage-2 construction work at its high purity alumina (HPA) plant site in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. A video showing construction progress and the completed works is also available on the Company's web site.To view the video interview, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (HPA) (Al2O3).

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire.

Global HPA demand is approximately 25,315tpa (2016) and demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% (2016-2024), primarily driven by the growth in worldwide adoption of LEDs. As an energy efficient, longer lasting and lower operating cost form of lighting, LED lighting is replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs.