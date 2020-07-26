loading.........
Malibu, CA, Aug 3, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Riggs Eckelberry, the CEO of OriginClear, a public company trading in the US over the counter as (OTCMKTS:OCLN). Water is the New Gold! OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.
CEO Riggs Eckelberry-Investing in Water
In this segment Mr. Eckelberry discusses the company's adaptation of decentralized, modular water systems for commercial users to solve their water reclamation, remediation and mitigation issues in a one-stop shop website, utilizing a leasing program subsidized by investors earning potentially a significant IRR or return on their investment. After listening to the interview, visit OC.GOLD/CEO.
To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101778/ocln
About OriginClear
