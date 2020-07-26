  
CEO Riggs Eckelberry-Investing in Water
Malibu, CA, Aug 3, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Riggs Eckelberry, the CEO of OriginClear, a public company trading in the US over the counter as (OTCMKTS:OCLN). Water is the New Gold! OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

In this segment Mr. Eckelberry discusses the company's adaptation of decentralized, modular water systems for commercial users to solve their water reclamation, remediation and mitigation issues in a one-stop shop website, utilizing a leasing program subsidized by investors earning potentially a significant IRR or return on their investment. After listening to the interview, visit OC.GOLD/CEO.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101778/ocln


About OriginClear

OriginClearOriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

 


Contact
OriginClear, Inc.
OriginClear Corporate HQ
13575 58th Street North
Suite 200
Clearwater, FL 33760-3739
ken@originclear.com
www.oc.gold/ceo

Main: (727) 440-4603
Toll free: (877) 440-4603


