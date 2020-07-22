loading.........



New High Grade 10,000 Metre Drill Program

Malibu, CA, Aug 18, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Gerald Panneton , the Executive Chairman of Gold Terra Corp ( CVE:YGT ) ( OTCMKTS:TRXXF ). Mr. Panneton discusses the upcoming summer/fall/winter 10,000 meter drill program at the Yellowknife City Gold Project, targeting more high-grade intersects.The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The Yellowknife City Gold Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.Ellis Martin is an investor in Gold Terra Corp.Gold Terra Corp is a paid sponsor of The Ellis Martin ReportFor more information on the YCG project, please visit:To listen to the Interview, please visit:About Gold Terra Resource Corp.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF) owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") Project, encompassing 790 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople. On November 4, 2019, Gold Terra announced an Inferred mineral resource of 735,000 ounces of gold for the YCG Project, consisting of a pit constrained Inferred mineral resource of 11.6 million tonnes averaging 1.4 g/t for 523,000 ounces of contained gold and an underground Inferred mineral resource of 1.2 million tonnes averaging 5.7 g/t for 212,000 ounces of contained gold.

