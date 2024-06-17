Malibu, CA, June 17, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio we visit with the Managing Director of The Astrologers Fund, Henry Weingarten. Are we actually in a recession? What does this mean for gold, silver and copper? Are there bargains with gold equities now? What do the stars say?



Henry and Ellis take a good look at Gold Terra Resource Corp ( CVE:YGT ) ( YGTFF:OTCMKTS ) as a potential double while the company's CEO Gerald Panneton believes it could be potentially a "10 bagger." We're speculating of course and biased as Gold Terra is a paid sponsor of The Ellis Martin Report and The Astrologers Fund, in full disclosure. Listen to this interview with both Henry Weingarten and Gerald Panneton of Gold Terra Resource Corp.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/21P6765A





About Gold Terra Resource Corp.





Gold Terra Resource Corp. (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:YGTFF) owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") Project, encompassing 790 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople. On November 4, 2019, Gold Terra announced an Inferred mineral resource of 735,000 ounces of gold for the YCG Project, consisting of a pit constrained Inferred mineral resource of 11.6 million tonnes averaging 1.4 g/t for 523,000 ounces of contained gold and an underground Inferred mineral resource of 1.2 million tonnes averaging 5.7 g/t for 212,000 ounces of contained gold.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

