Ken Berenger of OriginClear (OCLN)Investing in Water Treatment Systems

Malibu, CA, Oct 5, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Ken Berenger, the VP of Business Development for OriginClear, a public company trading in the US over the counter as OCLN. Water is the New Gold! OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide. In this segment Mr. Berenger discusses the various options for POTENTIAL investment in water treatment and agricultural waste treatment systems as either an accredited or unaccredited investorTo view the interview, please visit:About OriginClear

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

OriginClear water treatment equipment installed onsite boosts the client's real estate asset value as a fundamental capital improvement, combined with long lasting water savings. Onsite Modular Water systems provide clients with Water Independence through ownership and operational control over water quality, that allow them to increase productivity while reducing environmental, health and safety risks from pollution, contamination and corrosion.

Modular water products are trusted to balance performance with cost-effectiveness, enabling business users to go well beyond municipal standards for water quality, therefore achieving high levels of satisfaction for their own customers, and improved sustainability for their properties.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.