

DTC Eligibility Approval

Sydney, Mar 8, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd ( OTCMKTS:ATCLF ) ( NSX:A88 ) is pleased to advise that the Company has secured DTC Eligibility by The Depository Trust Company for its shares on the OTC effective March 5, 2021.The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.The Company would like to also take this opportunity to thank our legal counsels, advisors, transfer agents and related supporting members for their guidance and assistance throughout this process.About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com