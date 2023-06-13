

LAUNCH OF XPLORE X7U

Sydney, June 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd ( ATCLF:OTCMKTS ) ( NSX:A88 ) is pleased to announce the successful participation and launch of its Xplore X7U product series during the Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace (LIMA) '23 exhibition, where it was awarded Product Innovation Partner under the Space Tech @Nexus division.



The company has received numerous inquiries for product sales, technology integration or customization; and is rapidly following up to convert these inquiries into sales revenues. Some of the technology and distribution partners that the company is evaluating and working with include Sapura Secured Technologies, Gading Group and OneWeb.



The company also had the great honour to have the Prime Minister of Malaysia , Dato' Seri Anwar Bin Ibrahim , to grace the AdvanceTC podium as a show of recognition and endorsement towards the Company's achievements, especially in the Aerospace and Telecommunications industry.



The company is in the process of shipping its products to respective distributors countries and locations for certification purposes, and will update on orders and production status in due course.





About AdvanceTC Limited





AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com