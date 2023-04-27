

New Product Launch

Sydney, April 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Limited ( ATCLF:OTCMKTS ) ( NSX:A88 ) is pleased to announce that it had been awarded "Product Innovation Partner" status for the upcoming SpaceTech Nexus at Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA'23), to be held next month at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) and Resort World Langkawi (RWL) from 23rd May -27th May 2023.



The biennial LIMA event is a showcase of the world's most prestigious and innovative companies in the Maritime & Aerospace industry and will be attended by VVIPs from the Transport and Defence ministries of over 60 countries, as well as the commercial and public sectors. SpaceTech Nexus joins LIMA'23 for its first edition of space industry exhibition. Hosted by the Malaysian Space Agency under the purview of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, the exhibition brings together the global space community - from upstream to midstream to downstream. It is a premier event for space related technologies and draws attendance from thousands of industry leaders, decision makers, engineers, specifiers and buyers to meet space actors and the supply chain for civil, military and commercial space.



AdvanceTC will be launching its Xplore(TM) series products at SpaceTech Nexus@LIMA'23, primarily demoing its 3rd generation multi-mode X7U communicator: smartphone devices with satellite messaging, digital mobile radio, push-to-talk, and cellular connectivity The Company is targeting to close some contracts during the exhibition, which it will update the public upon conclusion.





About AdvanceTC Limited





AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com