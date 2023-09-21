

Signs Agreement with Broad Investment Securities

Sydney, Sep 21, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd ( ATCLF:OTCMKTS ) ( NSX:A88 ) is pleased to inform that it has entered into an agreement with Broad Investment Securities LLC USA (BIS), where BIS will provide consultation and advisory services towards the Company's US up-listing exercise. These services include introduction of legal and audit counsels, and syndication of underwriters and book-building. The signing ceremony was held on the 12th September 2023 at AdvanceTC's Kuala Lumpur Head Office, attended and witnessed by executives from both companies.



About Broad Investment Securities LLC (BIS)



Broad Investment Securities LLC was established in 2017, with its headquarters in New York and Dallas, USA. It has offices in major financial centres worldwide. Broad Investment Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a customer-centric financial company rooted in the internet and driven by technology. It provides a wide range of financial services to governments, corporations, institutions, and individuals globally.



Leveraging global resources and experience in other markets, Broad Investment Securities LLC helps clients meet their evolving capital needs while assisting them in achieving their strategic development goals. We aspire to collectively contribute to the development of capital markets, showcasing a global perspective, and strive for excellence with unique insights.



The Company believes that with BIS experiences and expertise in the US financial market, the Company will be able to achieve a smooth and successful up-list transition to the US Capital market.





About AdvanceTC Limited





AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com