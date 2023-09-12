

ADVANCETC Secures Order for its Xplore X7 Mini

Sydney, Sep 12, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd ( ATCLF:OTCMKTS ) ( NSX:A88 ) is pleased to inform that it has entered into an agreement with Civic Moneta Capital (CMC) Maldives and secured orders for up to 30,000 units of its Xplore X7 Mini device, a multi-mode Android smartphone device with cellular, digital mobile radio, and satellite connectivity.



Civic Moneta Capital is a company investing in government-sanctioned projects and enterprises in the Maldives, with a focus on enhancing the country's infrastructure.



The Company will be assisting CMC in establishing the Maldives Satellite Safety Network (MSSN), an initiative to supply (via lease) the Xplore X7 Mini devices to all hotels, resorts, chalets, and other hospitality and major tourism locations, as well as setting up appropriate use support, payment channels, and maintenance infrastructure for the devices.



The Company believes that this collaboration will bring more recognition for the Company as it embarks to develop and expand its market share globally.





About AdvanceTC Limited





AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com