OTC Market Upgrade

Sydney, April 6, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd ( OTCMKTS:ATCLF ) ( NSX:A88 ) is pleased to advise that it has been approved and upgraded from Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market tier with effect from 5th April 2021.The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "Established Public Market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. Historically, companies that have made the move up to the OTCQB tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity and visibility of their common stock.Upgrading to OTCQB is the first of many positive moves we will continue to make.The Company will continue to update its progress as of when new information is made available to the Company.To view the Company on the OTC Markets , please visit:About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com