

Termination of Controlled Placement Agreement

Perth, April 21, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to announce that it has now completed a final utilisation of its Controlled Placement Agreement (CPA) with Acuity Capital (Acuity) and has by mutual agreement with Acuity terminated the CPA, effective immediately.Altech will receive $2.25 million from the offset of all remaining collateral shares (39,266,667) that Acuity was otherwise required to return to the Company upon maturity or early termination of the CPA. The collateral shares were originally issued to Acuity in February 2020, when the CPA was established. The Company also confirms that it and Acuity have been release from any and all obligations under the CPA.On termination of the CPA Altech managing director Iggy Tan said "the Acuity CPA has served the Company extremely well and provided an innovative, flexible and manageable suplimentary funding mechanism over that last 14-months - a period of extremely challenging equity markets. Acuity have been easy to work with and appreciative of the Company's equity requirements and its capital management strategy. The close-out of this facility follows the Company's successful raising of $14.5 million via a Rights Offer that completed in December 2020/January 2021."About Altech Chemicals Ltd

