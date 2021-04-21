

Launch of Multimode Communication App

Sydney, May 3, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd ( OTCMKTS:ATCLF ) ( NSX:A88 ) is pleased to advise that the Company has started deploying its Multimode Communication App, StarzChat, to selected users prior to commercial launching. The StarzChat Multimode Communication app is the Company's own Communication software built to offer users the ease and unique use of communicating in various modes, through 4G/5G, Satellite and even Digital Mobile Radio. It provides instant messaging, voice, Push to Talk and video, all in one, and is built on top of the Matrix Protocol .The Company is targeting to release the app to the general public by August 2021, upon the completion of the trial usage by the selected users.For more information and features available on StarzChat Multimode Communication app , please click here :-About Matrix ProtocolThe Open source Matrix Protocol provides federated, secure, instant messaging to many organisations, government agencies and consumers. With more than 28 Million users and 60,000 servers operating around the world today, the Matrix Protocol is the best open source real time communication protocol for tomorrow.For more information on Matrix , please click here :-About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com