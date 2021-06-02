

Quotation of K2 Share on NSX Update

Sydney, June 25, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - As advised in K2 Energy Limited's ( NSX:KTE ) ASX release dated 17th June 2021, the last day for trading K2 shares on the ASX is Wednesday 23rd June 2021.K2 Energy will be removed from the Official List of the ASX on Monday 28th June 2021 and quotation and trading of K2 shares on the National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSX) will commence on Tuesday 29th June 2021.As a result of transferring to the NSX, all CHESS Sponsored Holdings in K2 are to be converted to an Issuer Sponsored Holding. A new Issuer Sponsored Holding Statement will be sent to all K2 shareholders.K2 shareholders should refer to the details of stockbrokers which trade on NSX, as detailed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited website link:because a number of stockbrokers which trade on the ASX do not trade on the NSX.K2 shareholders wishing to have their shares held on a CHESS holding on the NSX should refer to the list of Stockbrokers at the above-mentioned website link.K2 shares which are currently held on an Issuer Sponsored Holding will not have their SRN changed and the Issuer Sponsored Holding Statement reissued will be a replacement statement only.About K2 Energy Limited

