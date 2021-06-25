

NSX Welcomes K2 Energy Limited

Sydney, June 29, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX welcomes K2 Energy Limited as the first FastTrack listing from ASX on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.K2 Energy Limited ( NSX:KTE ) listed today on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $5.7 million.K2 Energy Limited is an investment company currently focused on generating capital growth from its investment in Atomera, Inc., a Nasdaq listed Company.About K2 Energy Limited

K2 Energy Limited (NSX:KTE) is currently involved in several major activities, being a Strategic Investor in Energy Saving Technology and Solar Energy. K2 Energy provided critical funding to Atomera, Inc. during its R & D development phase while they developed patentable technology for the silicon chip industry with energy saving and performance attributes. This funding converted into a significant interest in a NASDAQ listed corporation, being Atomera, Inc.

About NSX Ltd

NSX Ltd (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.