

CEO's Address to AdvanceTC AGM

Sydney, June 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Our current efforts are focused to up lift the Company's status in the USA by the first quarter of 2022. This will be achieved by success in our following planned programs:1) Achieving our equity funding programs; and2) Achieving our commercialization programs to achieve our financial forecasts.Dr Timo, our Consultant and Partner is to guide on the uplift of AdvanceTC in the US. His current efforts are focused to market and promote AdvanceTC in the US. This effort is helping the Company gain traction and recognition in the US. This can be seen in the Company's current stock liquidity in the OTCQB market.Currently the Company has also started working with our US Lawyer on the programs and requirements to up list the Company to the US. The Company has set a target schedule for this.In a recent live interview, Dr Timo had commented, based on AdvanceTC's fundamental and business strength, the Company market valuation should be above US$1 billion.We had engaged an external valuation company, ROMA of Hong Kong, to conduct the Company valuation and the result will be made available to us by mid July 2021.We will redouble our efforts to accelerate the products commercialization and sales.We are also in finalization stage of signing several business partnership contracts that will contribute greatly to the Company's commercial success.Starzchat and X7U + is targeted to be ready for commercial launch by July/August.Starzchat will have group video conferencing feature ready for use by this week. This unique and highly differentiated product:+ is compatible with MATRIX, the communication app standard used in US Europe and Asia;+ has push to talk;+ has satellite connectivity ( when used with our selected device );+ has group video conferencing feature; and+ has 24/7 SOS ( For our Satellite range models )This product will be ready for trial and acceptance by our strategic business partners from July/August.As planned, we will get product endorsements by our key partners to support our national and global sales campaigns.Once our strategic partners are onboard, we will boost our budgets to accelerate IRIDIUM VOICE and TETRA commercialization. We will target their introductions before the year end.Thank you .About AdvanceTC Limited

