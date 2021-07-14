Adelaide, July 14, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals LTD ( ASX:RML ) ( FRA:NC3 ) is pleased to invite investors to view an online investor presentation by Managing Director, Duncan Chessell, who will be presenting (virtually) at the Noosa Mining Conference today at 3:40pm (Brisbane time).Noosa Mining Conference 2021The presentation will focus on the 64North Project in Alaska where drilling was recently completed at East Pogo Prospect adjacent to the world-class high-grade Pogo Gold Mine. The presentation will also discuss the results of the recent geophysics survey highlighting the copper prospectivity of the Wollogorang Project in the Northern Territory.A video of the presentation is also available via Resolution's website.To view the video presentation, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd

