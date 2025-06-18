ACCOMPLISHED WASHINGTON D.C. BASED EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ADVISERS APPOINTED TO SUPPORT RESOLUTION MINERALS U.S. GOVERNMENT ENGAGEMENT



RESOLUTION TO DEVELOP U.S. GOVERNMENT ENGAGEMENT STRATEGY

Adelaide, June 18, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the selection of Clewett Global Services as external affairs advisers to support the development of the Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Silver-Tungsten project in Idaho, USA.



Highlights



- Engagement in Washington D.C. is a critical step in positioning RML as a trusted partner in the U.S. critical minerals supply chain



- Resolution to consider applying for U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) funding to expedite Horse Heaven Project in Idaho



- Neighbouring Perpetua Resources (PPTA.NAS) was fast-tracked for development in April 2025, and received up to US$74 million in DOD funding, highlighting strong U.S. Government commitment and support for antimony and other critical metal projects



- By aligning with U.S. Government strategic priorities, RML is actively enhancing its ability to progress Horse Heaven on a faster schedule



- Antimony, Silver, Gold and Tungsten trading at record-high prices



CLEWETT GLOBAL SERVICES APPOINTED TO WORK WITH RESOLUTION TO DEVELOP U.S. GOVERNMENT ENGAGEMENT STRATEGY



The Horse Heaven Project is located directly adjacent to NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources' $2 billion Stibnite Gold and Antimony Project, which recently gained final record of decision approval from the U.S. Forest Service.



Horse Heaven has strong gold, antimony and silver mineralisation in two highly prospective structurally controlled mineralised corridors, and includes past-producing antimony, tungsten and gold mines.



Historical exploration results from Horse Heaven are highly encouraging and indicate similar geological characteristics to the neighbouring Stibnite project.



Given the importance of antimony to the U.S. Government's critical minerals strategy, Resolution Minerals is excited to develop the Horse Heaven Project and will be actively seeking the support of the U.S. Government to expedite its progress.



Founding Partner of Clewett Global Services, Todd Clewett, is a seasoned external affairs executive with a track record of success in engaging decision makers in Washington D.C. regarding mining and critical minerals projects. Clewett formerly headed up the external affairs function for both Newmont Corporation and Fortescue.



Background



The U.S. government has prioritised domestic and allied sources of key minerals such as antimony, tungsten and gallium recognising their importance to defense applications and renewable technologies.



Until now, the U.S. has relied mainly on China for the supply of many critical metals. Following China's total ban on exports of these metals to the U.S. in late 2024, a priority of the new Administration is to shore up its own domestic supply chains of these materials.



Fast-41 Program



The FAST-41 program, established by Title 41 of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act (FAST Act), is a program designed to improve the timeliness, predictability, and transparency of the federal environmental review and permitting process.



FAST-41 is designed to streamline and expedite the permitting process for infrastructure and mining projects deemed nationally significant. FAST-41 can offer benefits to project developers, including increased predictability, transparency and faster decision-making.



Some projects currently covered under FAST-41 include:



- Perpetua Resources' (PPTA.NAS) Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho



- Stillwater Palladium & Platinum Project in Montana



- Jindalee Resources' ( ASX:JLL ) McDermitt Lithium Project in Oregon



- BPH and RIO's Resolution Copper Project in Arizona



- South32's ( ASX:S32 ) Hermosa Critical Minerals Project in Arizona



Resolution Minerals' efforts to participate in the FAST-41 program follow the precedent set in April this year by next-door neighbour, NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources (PPTA.NAS), whose Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho became the first mining project accepted under FAST-41, and by ASX-listed Jindalee Lithium Limited ( ASX:JLL ), whose McDermitt Lithium Project in Oregon was also successfully fasttracked under FAST-41 in April.



2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill ('Big Beautiful Bill')



The proposed 2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill includes US$2.5 billion to support U.S. production of critical minerals via the National Defense Stockpile. In addition, there is US$500 million allocated to the Department of Defense Credit Program for loans, loan guarantees, and technical assistance aimed at developing reliable sources of critical minerals - both within the U.S. and among key international allies.



Congress is expected to pass this bill (in some form) by the end of July 2025. Resolution has commenced plans to pursue all its available options to apply for funding that may become available upon passing of this proposed bill.



Resolution is considering opportunities under the U.S. Department of Defense's Title III and Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) programs, which support the development of reliable and resilient supply chains for critical minerals.



RML's Executive Director, Aharon Zaetz commented:



"We are extremely honoured for Todd Clewett to want to work with us. We feel very excited that he shares the enthusiasm for the Horse Heaven project and sees the massive potential here. Todd's experience in working with governments to develop mining projects will be an invaluable asset to RML.



Todd's experience, knowledge and network in the White House provides him with an extremely rare and unique skillset that RML shareholders are extremely privileged to benefit from.





About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

