Adelaide, July 31, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) provides its quarterly report for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.



During the Quarter, period ending 30 June 2025, RML consolidated its antimony-gold portfolio with the acquisition of the brownfields Horse Heaven Gold Antimony, Silver and Tungsten Project in Idaho, U.S.A.



The Horse Heaven Project adds to the highly prospective Drake East and Neardie antimony projects, which were acquired in the previous quarter. Horse Heaven hosts two major gold, antimony, silver and tungsten prospects, the Golden Gate Fault Zone ("GGFZ"), and the Antimony Ridge Fault Zone ("ARFZ"). Both prospects are structurally controlled and are opened ended in all directions. Both prospects were mined in the pass, with both hosting non-JORC compliant minerals resources. More recent drilling by previous owners had identified significant mineralisation.



Also during the quarter, the Company announced the final results of a LiDAR interpretation for the Drake East Gold Antimony Project, located in NSW. Over 700 workings were identified believed related to historical workings over vein-type gold and antimony mineralisation.



Also this quarter, the Company announced the results of a review of its Spur South Gold Copper Project located in NSW. The project is believed prospective for gold-copper porphyry-skarn style mineralisation. The Cadia-Ridgeway deposit, owned by Newmont, is 25km to the east of Spur South.



The Company now possesses one of the most exciting antimony-gold focussed portfolios of the sector on the ASX. The portfolio comprises the brownfield Horse Heaven Project prospective for gold, antimony, silver and tungsten in the U.S.A., and the brownfield Drake East Project prospective for gold, antimony in N.S.W.



During the quarter, RML continued to review its exploration tenure and incurred expenditure in keeping its tenements in good standing.



Further, the Company undertook ongoing project review to assess potential for divestment and acquisition of numerous projects. The George Project hosts a silica sand deposit which is currently being assessed for its ultra-high purity quartz (UHPQ) potential. George also hosts significant uranium mineralisation associated with inverted Tertiary palaeo-channel deposits.



Acquisition of the Horse Heaven Gold Antimony, Silver and Tungsten Project



RML announced the acquisition of the Horse Heaven Gold Antimony, Silver and Tungsten Project located in the historical Stibnite Mining District of Valley County, central Idaho, U.S.A. Horse Heaven shares its eastern boundary with NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project (PPTA.NAS ~A$2bn market cap).



Horse Heaven hosts two highly prospective gold-antimony-silver-tungsten prospects known as the Antimony Ridge Fault Zone ("ARFZ") and the Golden Gate Fault Zone ("GGFZ"). The Antimony Ridge Fault Zone has an approximate strike length of 1.2 km and hosts known gold-antimony-silver-tungsten mineralisation associated with hydrothermally altered and sheared granodiorite. The Golden Gate Fault Zone has an approximate strike length of 3.5km and hosts the Golden Gate Hill target. It hosts known disseminated gold mineralisation.



Historical, non-JORC gold resource of 216,000 ounces of gold in 7,256,800 tons of material at a grade of 0.93g/t at Golden Gate Hill, and gold resource of 70,000 ounces of gold in 3,174,850 tons of material at a grade of 0.69g/t at Antimony Hill are noted in previous reports of Horse Heaven.



Cautionary note: The estimate is a "historical estimate" under ASX Listing Rule 5.12 and is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A Competent Person has not yet undertaken sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code.



It is uncertain that, following evaluation and/or further exploration work, it will be possible to report this historical estimate as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code.



Mineralisation at both prospects is associated with hydrothermally altered and sheared granodiorite.



Tungsten was produced from Golden Gate Hill between the 1950's and 1980's. Results from past systematic sampling and preliminary drilling at both prospects are highly encouraging, indicating large tonnage mining potential.



Highlight past rock chip results at Horse Heaven (Antimony Ridge) include:



- Rock chip sample 329003 with 3.68g/t gold, 303g/t silver and 2.72% antimony over 4m.



- Rock chip sample 329014 with 1.33g/t gold, 367g/t silver and 13.75% antimony over 1m.



- Rock chip sample 329015 with 4.65g/t gold, 70.5g/t silver and 19.15% antimony over 1m.



- Rock chip sample 329085 with 3.21g/t gold, 178g/t silver and 0.37% antimony over 3m.



- Rock chip sample 329089 with 5.99g/t gold, 246g/t silver and 0.71% antimony over 1m.



Highlight past drilling results at Horse Heaven include drill intersections of:



- Drill hole 87-GGR-31: 85.34m @ 0.937g/t Au (true width unknown), including 38.10m @ 1.459g/t Au.



- Drill hole 86-GGR-10: 105.16m @ 0.787g/t Au (true width unknown); including 51.82m @ 0.990g/t Au.



- Drill hole 86-GGR-01: 30.48m @ 1.354g/t Au (true width unknown).



LiDAR Results at Drake East



This quarter, RML received a final report for a High-quality Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") interpretation for the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project. A total of 791 mine workings, including 742 pits, 33 shafts and 16 adits, have been interpreted across the Drake East Project area.



The vast majority of these mine workings correspond to the seventy historical gold and antimony prospects recorded at Drake East.



The antimony / antimony-gold mineralisation is classified as antimony-quartz, antimony-gold-quartz, and antimony-gold-tungsten-quartz vein-type. The Hedley's Antimony and Hensen Hills Antimony Prospect areas are believed part of a large NE-SW orientated antimony-gold mineral field that also includes the Lunatic Antimony Field which occurs on Legacy Minerals' Drake Project ( ASX:LGM ).



The LGM Lunatic Antimony Field hosts vein-hosted mineralisation with peak grades of 30% antimony and 85g/t gold.



Drake East hosts high-grade antimony, high-grade gold, and high-grade silver mineralisation, including peak values of 5.72% Sb, 60.9 g/t Au and 214 g/t Ag from sampling of various historical workings.



LiDAR interpretations have also identified a concentration of placer gold mine workings covering an estimated area of 135,500 square metres in the Lanikai Alluvial Prospect area



Gold-Copper Porphyry Skarn Potential for Spur South



RML completed an Exploration Model review of the Spur South Gold Copper Project this quarter. It was concluded that a Porphyry-Skarn Exploration Model applies to the project.



Regionally, the Spur South Project (EL9720) is located on the western margin of the Molong Volcanic Belt within the Lachlan Transverse Zone, a prolifically mineralised structural corridor that hosts the CadiaRidgeway, Northparkes and Cargo porphyry and skarn systems. A discrete 3.25km long magnetic anomaly coincides with a faulted margin of the Ordovician-aged Fairbridge Volcanics (porphyritic basalt and associated volcaniclastics) and Millambri Formation (volcaniclastic sandstones and siltstones). The magnetic anomaly cannot currently be explained by surface geology and based on the regional setting within a porphyry-skarn corridor it is therefore considered prospective for porphyry-skarn mineralisation, of a nature similar to those in the immediate vicinity, thus including Cadia-Ridgway, Cargo and Northparkes.



