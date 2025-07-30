

Horse Heaven Acquisition Completed

Adelaide, July 30, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Limited ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that following the General Meeting held on 25 July 2025, where 99% of the shares were voted in favour of the acquisition, Resolution can now confirm that the transaction has been completed and the Company has successfully acquired the Idaho asset.



Resolution's recent appointments in the U.S to lead the Company's plans to develop the Horse Heaven Project and U.S strategy include:



- Brett Lynch (who developed Sayona Mining Limited into a multi-billion dollar U.S. lithium company) and Steve Promnitz (who took Lake Resources Limited from a $1 million market cap to over $3 billion market cap).



- Austin Zinsser, Bill Breen and Craig Lindsay and the current team will be working to advance the Horse Heaven Project with the aim to create a potential solution to the critical minerals shortage in U.S, and to meet the national security and national defense needs of the Trump Administration.



- Appointment of New York-based advisors to the Company for its dual listing on the NASDAQ. This is in addition to the OTC listing which is imminent.



RML's Executive Director, Aharon Zaetz commented:



"Finalising the acquisition of Horse Heaven is a transformative milestone for Resolution. This project gives us a direct pathway to restoring the U.S. critical minerals supply chain, which is now a national priority for the United States. The appointments of our U.S. advisors to advise on our NASDAQ listing, alongside our strengthened executive team, are strategic moves to ensure we maximise value for our shareholders.



Horse Heaven is not just a mining project, it's a potential solution to a pressing national security challenge. We are now fully focused on delivering that vision.



The Company looks forward to continuing to update the market in the coming weeks of further developments on this exciting project."



In consideration for the acquisition of the Horse Heaven project, the Company has paid $600,000 of the aggregate cash payment of $1,000,000 and issued the vendors 444,812,889 RML shares and 222,406,445 RMLOC options as approved by shareholders on 25 July 2025. Further information in respect of the detailed terms of the acquisition are included in the announcement of 11 June 2025.



4 The consideration shares are escrowed in tranches for up to 9 months.



The Company has also completed tranche 2 of the share placement ($353,693) announced on 11 June 2025 and issued 27,207,121 RML shares and 73,076,902 attaching RMLOC options as approved by shareholders on 25 July 2025.





