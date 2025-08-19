

Drilling Commenced at Horse Heaven Project

Adelaide, Aug 19, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to provide the following update on planned work in connection with the Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold Project located in Idaho, U.S. (Figure 1)*.



Drilling has commenced at the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho, U.S., directly adjacent to the Perpetua Resources Corp. ( NASDAQ:PPTA ) (A$3 billion market cap) Stibnite Gold Mine.



The Horse Heaven Project has strong gold, antimony, tungsten and silver mineralisation in two known highly prospective mineralised corridors, and further potential in several emerging targets that include past-producing antimony and tungsten mines.



Highlights



Resolution Minerals Ltd has commenced Phase 1 of its Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project ("Horse Heaven") drill program following the recent appointment of drill contractor Evolve, completion of project bonding and receipt of a final U.S. Forest Service Decision Notice.



Phase 1 drilling at the Horse Heaven Project involves 3,000 metres of diamond core drilling over approximately 9 holes with an average target depth of 300 metres per hole, with potential to expand the drill program to 6,000 metres.



The key objective of the Phase 1 drill program at Horse Heaven is to confirm historic shallow drilling at Golden Gate and test mineralisation at depth and along strike, which remains open-ended at depth, laterally and on strike, and assay for antimony and tungsten, which were not sampled in prior drilling.



Antimony was produced at Horse Heaven during World War I, World War II, and the Korean War, highlighting the Project's strategic significance as a potential source of military-grade antimony to the U.S. Government during periods of global conflict.



The U.S. currently has no domestic antimony production and is 100% reliant on imports, making Horse Heaven strategically very well positioned to potentially address the long-term antimony supply shortage if progressed through to production.



Highlight past drilling results at Horse Heaven (Appendix B*) include drill intersections of:



o Drill hole 87-GGR-31: 85.34m @ 0.937g/t Au (true width unknown), incl 38.10m @ 1.459g/t Au



o Drill hole 86-GGR-10: 105.16m @ 0.787g/t Au (true width unknown); incl 51.82m @ 0.990g/t Au



o Drill hole 86-GGR-01: 30.48m @ 1.354g/t Au (true width unknown).



The Horse Heaven Project is a deposit analogue to the adjacent NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA.NAS, ~A$3 billion market cap) owned Stibnite Gold Mine.



RML intends to initiate environmental baseline surveys to support the filing of a new Plan of Operation to conduct drilling activities with a larger footprint at Horse Heaven, which will include expanded drilling at Golden Gate and initial drilling at Antimony Ridge and potentially other emerging targets.



In support of RML's efforts to introduce Horse Heaven to the U.S. Government, expedite permitting approvals and secure various U.S. federal government programs and incentives in connection with the exploration and development of the Horse Heaven critical metals project, the Company has engaged Thorn Run Partners ("Thorn Run") and Clewett Global Services.



OTCQB listing is expected imminently.



Horse Heaven Phase 1 Drilling



Resolution is pleased to announce that it has appointed Evolve Exploration Ltd. ("Evolve") to conduct core drilling at its Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold Project located in Idaho, USA. Evolve has mobilised a diamond core drill rig to the site and has initiated drilling. The Phase 1 drill program will total up to 6,000 metres over up to 20 holes with an average target depth of 300 metres per hole. As previously announced, the Phase 1 program will be conducted on an existing road at the Golden Gate target and will primarily be focused on gold and tungsten; the Company also hopes to intercept an antimony anomaly that runs parallel to known gold mineralisation at Golden Gate. The drilling program will utilise exploration best-practices with a view to limit the program's environmental footprint, maintain the highest level of safety and ensure compliance with the exploration permit.



To initiate the program, Evolve will utilise a man-portable modular HQ diamond core drill rig to drill approximately 3,000 metres. Additional drilling is subject to securing a second drill rig, and drilling will be complete by early October 2025. Resolution is evaluating various options for either a core or reverse circulation drill rig to help complete the planned program, and will update the market accordingly. The Phase 1 drill program follows closely on the ongoing mapping and sampling program currently underway at Golden Gate, Antimony Ridge and Vibika Creek.



Additionally, Resolution is evaluating a potential stream sediment sampling program to be completed in September and October 2025 to the east of Golden Gate to conduct an initial review of targeting drill targets at an as yet unnamed target associated with horizontal lying roof pendants located adjacent to the projected intrusion that is believed to drive mineralisation at both Horse Heaven and the adjacent Stibnite Project operated by Perpetua Resources Corp. ( NASDAQ:PPTA ).



Environmental Baseline Studies



Separately, Resolution intends to initiate environmental baseline surveys to support the filing of a new Plan of Operation to conduct drilling activities with a larger footprint at Horse Heaven, which will include expanded drilling at Golden Gate and initial drilling at Antimony Creek and potentially other emerging targets. Work to be conducted will comprise a broad range of activities, including water quality/quantity monitoring, vegetation surveys, riparian habitat studies, migratory bird, archaeological surveys and other similar resource studies.



The next Plan of Operation will be designed to support the use of an Environmental Assessment, or "EA" review, which will allow for an expanded level of surface disturbance, including upgrading the existing road network, and the construction of new drill roads.



Engagement of Additional Government Relations Support



To support Resolution's efforts to introduce Horse Heaven to the U.S. Government and secure U.S. federal government incentives in connection with the exploration and development of the Horse Heaven critical metals project, the Company has engaged Thorn Run Partners ("Thorn Run"). Thorn Run is a well-regarded, fullservice, 45+ person government relations, policy and strategic communications firm with offices in Washington, DC, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles. It has been recognised as a Top 10 government relations firm by respected publications including Politico, Roll Call, the Hill, Congressional Quarterly, and Bloomberg, consistently ranking among the nation's most creative and effective government relations companies. Thorn Run will lead Resolution's government relations efforts, and will be supported by Mr. Todd Clewett, whose engagement was previously announced by Resolution.



RML's CEO of U.S. Operations, Craig Lindsay, commented:



"Drilling is now underway. This is an important milestone for Resolution and we are pleased with progress. This would not be possible without the welcome support of the local town of Yellow Pine and the US Forest Service as we move forward with developing the next source of critical metals to meet the United States' growing domestic demand."



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/S6AGGMWN





About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

Related Companies