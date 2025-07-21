STRATEGIC INDUSTRY EXPERTS STEVE PROMNITZ AND BRETT LYNCH APPOINTED TO DRIVE U.S. EXPANSION STRATEGY



Steve Promnitz and Brett Lynch to join RML

Adelaide, July 21, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Limited ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the appointments of two highly respected mining executives, Mr Steve Promnitz and Mr Brett Lynch, as Senior Strategic Advisers. Mr Promnitz and Mr Lynch will spearhead Resolution's go-to-market strategy in the U.S. critical minerals sector.



Appointments mark a pivotal step in advancing Resolution's U.S.-focused critical minerals strategy, which combined has a collective track record of building over $7 billion in market capitalisation through transformational leadership in ASX-listed critical minerals companies.



These appointments come at a crucial time in the critical metals sector as the White House is fast-tracking mining permits for key minerals as the USA accelerates its urgency for strengthening self-reliance and reducing dependence on imports. The current U.S. Government has demonstrated unprecedented investment in the critical metals space, including the Pentagon's recent US$400 million investment in MP Materials Inc (MP.NYS), followed by Apple's $500 million investment in MP Materials Inc.



- Resolution appoints industry experts Steve Promnitz and Brett Lynch to fast-track its U.S growth strategy:



o Steve Promnitz developed Lake Resources Ltd ( ASX:LKE ) from a $1 million market cap explorer into a $3 billion critical metals company through Lake's Kachi Lithium Project.



o Brett Lynch developed Sayona Mining Ltd ( ASX:SYA ) into a multi-billion U.S. critical metals giant through the acquisition and restart of North American Lithium.



- Both Promnitz and Lynch bring extensive U.S. and international institutional investor networks, as well as a strong following within the broader mining investment community.



- Lake Resources and Sayona Mining are both OTC-listed ( LLKKF:OTCMKTS ) and SYAXF:OTCMKTS ).



- Both executives are highly experienced in developing U.S. based mining assets with US OTC secondary listings within ASX-listed companies.



- Both executives bring not only technical and strategic insight but also direct experience in navigating the U.S. regulatory, commercial, and investor landscapes.



- Appointments are instrumental to RML's transition into a U.S.-focused critical minerals growth story, supported by an imminent, fully permitted drilling campaign at the Horse Heaven Project targeting antimony, tungsten, gold, and silver.



Through their industry experience, Mr Promnitz and Mr Lynch will be advising on the following key items:



- Developing RML's entire downstream process and infrastructure for the mining, refining and supply of output materials (antimony, tungsten, gold and silver) in the U.S.;



- U.S. business development, including sourcing and negotiating off-take agreements, commodity trading and other commercialisation activities;



- Identifying other commercial opportunities to unlock asset value (e.g. JV structures, divestments, acquisitions, farm-ins/farm-outs);



- Engaging with and promoting RML to North American institutions, brokers, funds, UHNW investors and the broader investment community;



- Supporting RML with its U.S. OTC listing strategy; and potential NASDAQ strategy;



- Advising RML on the development and implementation of the Company's strategic and operational plans;



- Identifying and evaluating operational efficiencies across exploration, procurement, and logistics; and



- Providing input on risk management strategies relating to exploration activities, production, compliance, and stakeholder relations.



These appointments come following the appointment of Mr Craig Lindsay as CEO of U.S. Operations, as announced to market on Friday 18 July 2025, as RML continues to strengthen its executive and technical team.



Newly appointed Senior Strategic Advisor to RML, Steve Promnitz commented:



"RML's Horse Heaven project has the urgently needed strategic minerals in a prime location with significant upside, as an extension to an adjoining major project. It may well be Stibnite 2.0. I've been on the lookout for the right critical minerals opportunity for some time that has size, scale, location, upside and a clear path to development - and Horse Heaven meets this criteria."



Newly appointed Senior Strategic Advisor to RML, Brett Lynch, added:



"It's clear that RML is uniquely placed to become one of the leading critical metals Companies operating in the USA. With its history and proximity to Perpetua - one of the largest permitted antimony/gold mines in USA - it's already off to a flying start. Combine this with extremely supportive White House policies for local production and record gold and antimony prices, it makes this the right project at the right time in my view. I look forward to helping steer this journey and creating extraordinary shareholder returns."



Ari Zaetz, Managing Director of RML, commented:



"The appointments of Steve Promnitz and Brett Lynch mark a significant inflection point for Resolution.



These are two of the most accomplished executives in the critical minerals space, each with a proven track record of creating billions in shareholder value through disciplined North American expansion.



Their combined experience and networks will be invaluable as we scale Resolution into a North Americafacing critical minerals growth story."



About Horse Heaven



With a rich history of past antimony, tungsten and gold mining, Horse Heaven has supplied the U.S. Government with significant quantities of antimony and tungsten in World War I, World War II and the Korean War. Horse Heaven is located directly adjacent to Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Antimony & Gold Mine (PPTA.NAS, A$3 billion market cap) in Idaho, USA. Horse Heaven's geological model is a direct analogue to Stibnite, bearing a strong resemblance to its A$3 billion neighbour. The Resolution team is fully committed to restarting mining operations at Horse Heaven to restore the critical metals supply chain in the United States.





About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

