Adelaide, July 18, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Limited ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced junior mining veteran, Craig Lindsay, as CEO, U.S. Operations. The appointment comes ahead of the Company's maiden drill program at the Horse Heaven Project in Idaho as announced on 9 July 2025.



Highlights



Craig Lindsay has significant experience developing U.S. based resources projects, taking them from exploration stage through to successful production and sale, including:



o founder and CEO of Magnum Uranium Corp, acquired by Energy Fuels Inc ( NYSE:EFR ), A$2.2 billion market cap



o the A$0.17 billion Kilgore Gold Project in Idaho, acquired by Excellon Resources Inc ( CVE:EXN )



o founder of OneAsia.com (Holding) Ltd, acquired by Tom Group Ltd ( HKG:2383 ), A$0.36 billion market cap



Mr. Lindsay has significant experience developing natural resource projects in the USA, including the development of the Kilgore Gold Project in Idaho through to the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment. With respect to the Horse Heaven Project, Mr. Lindsay states:



"Horse Heaven is an extremely exciting existing Antimony-Gold-Silver-Tungsten project with significant potential to host commercial quantities of gold, antimony and tungsten. The project is well-positioned to play a role in meeting the growing US demand for domestic sources of critical metals, in addition to its potential for a significant gold resource. Horse Heaven supplied the U.S. Government with Antimony and Tungsten that was mined from the project during World War I, World War II and the Korean War.



Located adjacent to the recently permitted Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Mine (PPTA.NAS, A$2.6 billion market cap), which is anticipated to provide in the range of 30% to 35% of the United States' antimony requirements, Horse Heaven will benefit from the planned Stibnite Mine infrastructure, including an upgraded high-voltage power line which will run across Horse Heaven and a new access road, which will provide much better access to the Project at no cost to Resolution.



As CEO of U.S. Operations, Mr Lindsay will be responsible for:



- overseeing and assisting with U.S. Government engagement, Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, Department of Energy and White House engagement.



- overseeing and directing all U.S. based exploration activities, including drilling programs, geophysical surveys, and technical evaluations;



- managing technical contractors, exploration teams, and consultants to ensure quality, safety, and adherence to budget and timeline;



- reporting regularly to the Board and senior executives on operational progress, risks, budgets, and milestones;



- contributing to corporate strategy, business development including investor and public relations and engagement, and capital markets positioning within the U.S and Australia;



Mr Lindsay brings over 30 years of experience in M&A, capital-raising and corporate development, mining production and exploration, and has led four resource companies from start-up through to successful sale.



Mr Lindsay has been acting in the CEO of U.S. Operations role since June 2025. His position with Resolution Minerals has now been formalised.



His experience in the United States resource sector includes founding and managing the growth of Otis Gold Corp., which entailed the development of a large, open-pit, heap leach gold project located in Idaho from initial staking through to drilling out a gold resource, completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment and negotiating the sale of the company to Excellon Resources Inc ( CVE:EXN ). Additionally, he was a founder and CEO of Magnum Uranium Corp, where he led the exploration and development of a portfolio of uranium assets to Energy Fuels Inc ( NYSE:EFR ), the largest developer and producer of uranium and vanadium in the USA.



Additionally, Mr Lindsay was a Founder and CFO of Hong Kong-based OneAsia.com (Holding) Ltd. from inception through to the sale of the company to Tom Group Limited.



He is a director of numerous North American public companies including Revolve Renewable Power Corp. ( CVE:REVV ), Electric Royalties Ltd. ( CVE:ELEC ), Silver North Resources Ltd ( CVE:SNAG ) and VR Resources Ltd. ( CVE:VRR ).



Mr. Lindsay has a BComm from the University of British Columbia ('89), an MBA from Dalhousie University ('93) and is a CFA.



The Company has agreed, subject to obtaining future shareholder approval, to issue Mr Lindsay:



(i) 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares), which will be subject to a 12 month voluntary escrow period from the date of issue;



(ii) an aggregate of 4,000,000 performance rights which will vest and be capable of being converted into Shares on a one for one basis (subject to any adjustment required by the ASX Listing Rules or the Corporations Act), upon satisfaction of the following milestones:



a. 2,500,000 performance rights will vest on the date that is 13 months after the Commencement Date, subject to the Consultant remaining engaged by the Company on that date; and



b. 1,500,000 performance rights will vest on the earlier to occur of:



i) the date that is 13 months after the Commencement Date; or



ii) the Company making an announcement to the ASX that it has completed a substantial drilling program at the Horse Heaven Project (substantial being one which exceeded a cost of A$2 million).



subject to Mr Lindsay remaining engaged by the Company on that date.



The performance rights will lapse on the date that is five years from the date of issue and otherwise be issued on the terms and conditions set by the Company.



(iii) an aggregate of 3,000,000 unquoted options which will vest and become capable of being exercised into Shares on a one for one basis (subject to any adjustment required by the ASX Listing Rules or the Corporations Act) subject to payment of the exercise price noted below, on and from the date that is 12 months after the Commencement Date, subject to Mr Lindsay remaining engaged by the Company on that date (Options). The options will have the following exercise prices;



a. 1,000,000 Options will be exercisable at $0.10 each;

b. 1,000,000 Options will be exercisable at $0.15 each; and

c. 1,000,000 Options will be exercisable at $0.20 each



Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

