

Austin Zinsser Appointed as Lead Consulting Geologist

Adelaide, June 30, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Austin Zinsser, P.G. as a Technical Advisor to support the exploration and development of the Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Silver-Tungsten project (or "Horse Heaven" or the "Project") in Idaho, USA.



Mr. Zinsser served as Senior Resource Geologist and in exploration and development roles on NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources' (PPTA.NAS) Stibnite Gold Project for 12 years and has a keen understanding of the unique and varied geology of the Yellow Pine Mining District. Mr Zinsser has also worked on the Horse Heaven property since 2022 as a consulting geologist to Stallion Gold, a prior owner and operator of the Project.



Mr Zinsser's continued involvement with the Project will be invaluable to RML as it rapidly progresses development activities at Horse Heaven.



Mr. Zinsser has over 15 years' experience in applied geological and environmental science and mineral project development. He is an Idaho licensed Professional Geologist, holds a M.S. in Earth and Environmental Sciences and is a registered member of SME. Mr. Zinsser is currently an independent geological consultant working on several critical mineral projects in the western U.S., and serves on the Idaho State Board of Professional Geologists.



The Company is in the final stages of finalising and commencing its maiden exploration program on the Horse Heaven project and expects to update the market imminently. The appointment of Mr Zinsser is extremely timely as he will be able to oversee the program.



Commenting on his appointment to Resolution Minerals, Austin Zinsser said:



"The Horse Heaven project reminds me of where Perpetua's Stibnite Project was when I joined them, and I look forward to assisting Resolution in advancing Horse Heaven to become a major player in the critical minerals space. I firmly believe the Horse Heaven asset has huge potential for an economically and strategically significant discovery. The structural controls on mineralisation and overprinting relations mirror those at Stibnite, demonstrating early hallmarks of potentially becoming a major critical metals deposit. Antimony and tungsten are mission-critical to America's security and the U.S. is waking up to the urgent need for domestic supply. Horse Heaven sits at the heart of this strategic shift - and I'm excited to join the team as we fast-track development and position the project to unlock significant value."



RML's Executive Director, Aharon Zaetz commented:



"We are extremely fortunate and excited to have Austin join our team as Technical Advisor. His 12 years on-the-ground experience at Perpetua's neighbouring Stibnite Antimony-Gold Project, where he led Perpetua's extremely successful exploration program, will provide Resolution with invaluable knowledge, insights and relationships as we look to advance our Horse Heaven Project. Austin is very familiar with the Horse Heaven project area, and has an intimate understanding of the project geology, which is particularly important given that Stibnite serves as a valid deposit analogue for Horse Heaven.



Background



The Horse Heaven Project is located directly adjacent to NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources' $2 billion Stibnite Gold and Antimony Project, which recently gained final record of decision approval from the U.S. Forest Service for the construction of a significant mine and milling operation.



Horse Heaven has strong gold, antimony and silver mineralisation in two highly prospective structurally controlled mineralised corridors, and includes past-producing antimony, tungsten and gold mines.



Historical exploration results from Horse Heaven are highly encouraging and indicate similar geological characteristics to the neighbouring Stibnite project.



Given the importance of antimony to the U.S. Government's critical minerals strategy, Resolution Minerals is excited to develop the Horse Heaven Project and will be actively seeking the support of the U.S. Government to expedite its progress.





