

Quarterly Activities Report

Adelaide, July 27, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( FRA:NC3 ) flagship 64North Project is in the Tintina Gold Province, home of giant size gold deposits such as Donlin Creek 39M oz Au, Fort Knox 13M oz gold and the world-class high-grade Pogo Gold Mine with total endowment of 11M oz Au. The Tintina Province stretches 2,000km across from the Yukon (Canada) to the Alaskan coast, hosting over 100M oz Au.Highlights- Drilling (RC) completed at the East Pogo Prospect (Alaska), results expected shortlyo Seven quartz veins up to 4.6m thick were intersected in five (5) of 12 holes- Positive assay results from RAB drilling at the Sunrise Prospect (Alaska)o 280m wide gold mineralised corridor of Fort Knox style at West Pogo demonstrated- A VTEM geophysical survey identified 40 conductors at the Wollogorang Project (NT, Australia) highlighting the sedimentary hosted copper potential of the project- Exploration expenditure met to earn a 42% interest in the 64North Project, Alaska- The Company reports $1.75m cash at bank on 30 June 2021Resolution completed drilling on the East Pogo Gold Prospect in late June 2021. The compelling shallow drill targets are the culmination of 20 months' preparation of field work, desktop review, CSAMT and ZTEM geophysics surveys and logistics planning. East Pogo is on the Pogo Trend positioned between the 11M oz Au Pogo Gold Mine and the Tibbs Discovery ( CVE:TECT ). Early in the quarter results from the Sunrise Prospect (West Pogo Block) RAB drilling program demonstrated the Fort Knox style was gold mineralised over a 280m wide corridor open to the north and south.Prospect pipeline assessmentProspects adjacent to Sunrise (Tourmaline Ridge) were investigated and field reconnaissance undertaken in June. Re-ranking of the prospect pipeline to prioritise plans for the remainder of the summer field season with small scale rock chipping and reconnaissance was undertaken on the North Pogo and South Pogo Blocks. Planned activities will be finalised for the remainder of the summer season and announced to investors shortly.Managing Director, Duncan Chessell comments"We are encouraged to see seven zones of likely Pogo-style flat lying quartz veining up to 4.6m thick, amongst intensely altered host rock in RC drill chips at the East Pogo Prospect, however assay results will be the real test and are expected shortly.The 40 conductors defined by a VTEM geophysics survey at the Wollogorang Project in the Northern Territory has done three things; firstly, highlighted the sedimentary hosted copper potential of the project; two, triggered interest from multiple parties; and thirdly illustrates that Resolution holds two potential flagship projects prospective for indemand gold and copper. "To view the full quarterly report, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.