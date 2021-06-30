

Signs MOA with Universiti Kebangsaan

Sydney, July 29, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd ( OTCMKTS:ATCLF ) ( NSX:A88 ) is pleased to advice that it had signed a MOA with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia ( The National University of Malaysia ) to jointly develop AI Technology related to Image Processing for mobile devices. This will be the 1st of the many projects that the Company and UKM will jointly work on. The Company and UKM expect numerous new technologies to be developed from this joint collaboration that will contribute to new innovative products and devices for commercialisation including our new X8 Android Satellite Voice & Data and X7 Tetra models . The Company will also start to delve into current technologies that UKM has available and evaluate on possibilities to commercialise it through this joint partnership. The Company and UKM joint developments will produce more exciting technologies that the Company will bring to the market.About Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia ( The National University of Malaysia )UKM is one of five research universities in Malaysia with a strategic direction to be the regional leader in academic and research excellence. UKM is ranked amongst the Top 1% of Universities in the World.About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com