

Appoints 4 Regional Marketing Arms

Sydney, Aug 20, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd ( OTCMKTS:ATCLF ) ( NSX:A88 ) is pleased to advise that the Company has appointed 4 Regional Marketing Arms in its strategy to penetrate and expand into the distribution of its devices to the Global markets. The Regional Marketing Arms are tasks to locate Country Distributors in their Regions and to work and provide support to Distributors in each of their responsible Regions/Territories. Below is the details of each Regional Marketing Arms and their Regions/Territories of control.Regional Marketing Arm - Region/Territory of Control1. AdvanceTC Group Sdn Bhd - The Middle East / Africa2. AdvanceTC Marketing Sdn Bhd - Asia & Pacific3. LT International - USA / Canada / South America4. Alameda Square Cap Spain - EuropeAbout AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com