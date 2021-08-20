

Update on Mass Production and Orders of it's Devices

Sydney, Sep 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd ( OTCMKTS:ATCLF ) ( NSX:A88 ) is pleased to advise that the Company has planned its 1st initial Mass Production for its devices to be in November 2021.It is also pleased to inform that its planned 4,000 units first run (2,000 units of Xplore X7U DMR and 2,000 units of Xplore X7U DMR with Sat Messaging) has all been fully ordered and taken up by its Regional Marketing Arms.The Company targets the shipment of these 4,000 units within December 2021 to the RMA's customers accordingly.The Company has been requested to increase its capacity and is glad to inform that it will be able to double up its production in the month of December 2021 to 8,000 units to meet the demand from the RMA and their customers. The Company shall continue to further increase its capacity in coming months as the demand grows.About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com