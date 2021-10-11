Perth, Oct 11, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to advise that a new corporate video titled "Lithium-ion Battery Update" is now available for viewing on the Company's web site: www.altechchemicals.com.The video describes how Altech Chemicals is advancing its potentially game changing technology to enable metallurgical grade silicon to be combined with graphite as an anode material in lithium-ion batteries. The material has the potential to increase lithium-ion battery chargeability, life, performance and safety.Altech managing director Iggy Tan commented that "The Company believes its nano technology that coats silicon particles with a fine layer of alumina will resolve both the swelling and first-cycle-loss capacity problems that currently limit the use of metallurgical grade silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes. Research and development conducted by Altech has shown extremely promising results, initial battery testing was encouraging and further testing is ongoing. The Company is rapidly gaining confidence in its potentially game changing alumina coating technology. Altech's 75% owned German subsidiary (Altech Industries Germany GmbH) has already commenced a pre-feasibility study for construction of 10,000tpa alumina battery materials coating plant in Saxony, Germany which would service the burgeoning European lithium-ion battery market."To view the video, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.