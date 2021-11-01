Malibu, CA, Nov 1, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we visit with David Cole, the President and CEO of EMX Royalty Corp ( NYSE:EMX ) ( CVE:EMX ), with an update on the company's projects in Turkey, Chile, Serbia and Nevada. Mr. Cole discusses recent royalty acquisitions from SSR Mining as well as a review of current and pending cashflow with an outlook toward 2022.EMX has now received the first of many, royalty payments from the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine in Chile.To view the interview, please visit:About EMX Royalty Corp

