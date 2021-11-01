  
Malibu, CA, Nov 1, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we visit with David Cole, the President and CEO of EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX), with an update on the company's projects in Turkey, Chile, Serbia and Nevada. Mr. Cole discusses recent royalty acquisitions from SSR Mining as well as a review of current and pending cashflow with an outlook toward 2022.

EMX has now received the first of many, royalty payments from the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine in Chile.

EMX Royalty CorpEMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.

    


